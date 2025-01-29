Aston Villa are in active talks over a move for Chelsea star Joao Felix and are growing in confidence of completing a deal before the window slams shut.

Chelsea are set to be one of the busiest clubs ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, with the London side trying to get players in and out of the door.

Felix, 25, is one of the players Chelsea are open to letting go this month for the right fee. Villa and Chelsea are in dialogue over a deal, with Unai Emery understood to be a big admirer.

Meanwhile, Villa are pushing to complete a loan deal for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi. If they sign the centre-back on loan, this means they’d only be able to get Felix on a permanent deal.

Chelsea are yet to make a final decision on Felix and under what conditions they would sanction his exit, but Villa are poised to strike and want an agreement as soon as possible.

TEAMtalk understands that Felix is VERY interested in joining Villa to play under Emery. Felix has other suitors and he could be allowed to leave on loan but Chelsea’s preference is a permanent sale.

Felix’s desire to work with Emery could be a big factor in deciding the player’s future in the coming days as the Villa manager looks to build a squad capable of challenging for major trophies.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal positioned to hijack Mathys Tel transfer as striker’s stance on Bayern Munich exit is made clear

Joao Felix ‘only has eyes for Aston Villa’ – sources

TEAMtalk reported on the 8th of January that clubs were monitoring Felix’s situation and he could be one who moves on. An exit is now even closer, especially given the fact he’s played infrequently this season.

The Portuguese international is now pushing for a move as he doesn’t believe that Enzo Maresca will give him the opportunities to progress his career.

Clubs from LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga have all shown interest in Felix previously but sources are clear that he only has eyes for Villa now.

Felix must wait for Chelsea to sanction the deal, but sources close to the player believe Emery is the manager to bring the best out of him again.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are trying to bring in another forward and could also strengthen in midfield. Once they know which players are coming in, that is when the dominoes will fall that could allow Felix to leave the club.

Felix may not be the only forward to leave Chelsea this week as there are also sources stating that Christopher Nkunku is one to watch as both Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on the French international.

Villa face hurdles as they trying and complete a deal for Felix as they have to be mindful of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) when signing players and do not want to impact the freedom they will have to spend in the summer window.

Sources suggest that a fee in the region £45m to £50m would be enough to sign Felix this month, but that could change as Villa continue to negotiate on two fronts with Chelsea.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Mathys Tel, Joao Felix, Evan Ferguson, Jhon Duran latest

Chelsea transfer quiz: Two clubs before