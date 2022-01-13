Aston Villa are on the verge of making a third January signing in the shape of Dundee United defender Kerr Smith, according to reports.

Villa have ignited their January transfer window this week with the additions of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne. Two high-profile players, the attacking midfielder and left-back should help them push for their objectives.

There is a feeling that Steven Gerrard still wants more through the door in his first transfer window in charge of Villa. Indeed, it appears at least one more player is about to arrive.

According to Football Insider, Villa have had a bid accepted by Dundee United for Kerr Smith.

The teenage defender made his debut for Dundee United in February 2021. Almost a year later, he has amassed 12 senior appearances for the club. He only turned 17 years old in December.

It seems Smith has a bright future and he will be hoping to fulfil his potential south of the border. The report claims he has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to join Villa.

The Premier League side have just been deprived of Axel Tuanzebe after his loan spell from Manchester United was cancelled so he could join Napoli instead.

It remains to be seen if Smith will take Tuanzebe’s place in the Villa squad, or if he will develop in their youth ranks for the time being.

In the long-term, though, Football Insider claim he is definitely seen as someone who can become a dependable player for the first team.

Their update follows confirmation from The Sun earlier this week that an offer of £800,000 had done the trick for Villa. The figure could rise with add-ons.

The Sun then said Dundee United had given Smith permission to hold talks with Villa. Now, as per Football Insider‘s information, it seems the transfer has the all clear.

In winning the race for Smith’s signature, Villa will have beaten many other Premier League clubs. He was also of interest to Crystal Palace, for example, but it is Villa who have snuck in to strike a deal.

Kerr Smith not only name on Aston Villa agenda

But Villa may yet have further – and bigger – spending to do.

Indeed, a report has claimed Gerrard will put all his efforts into securing the signing of Yves Bissouma next, despite Brighton sticking a prohibitive transfer fee on the talented midfielder.

Gerrard identified both left-back and attacking midfield as areas of concern when he took charge. However, his next priority is to strengthen his midfield. It seems Brighton’s Bissouma is his No 1 target.

Bissouma is away with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations. But questions are still lingering about his future.

Reports earlier this week outlined Villa’s interest in the 25-year-old.

He currently has just 18 months left on his deal. It is a fact that has alerted not only Villa, but also Liverpool too.

Brighton are understandably ready to open talks with Bissouma over an extension at the Amex. He is a crucial element in Graham Potter’s side and is a big factor behind their safe placing in mid-table.

However, they are well aware of the growing interest in the player. As such, they are reportedly sticking a prohibitive £50m fee on his head.

That, however, is unlikely to deter Gerrard. The Birmingham Mail suggest he’s a player at the front of the Villa manager’s mind.

Any deal is likely to cost Villa a club-record fee. That currently stands at the £34.5m paid to Norwich for Emiliano Buendia.

