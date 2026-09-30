Kevin Viveros has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in South American football this season, with Aston Villa and Sunderland among the Premier League clubs tracking him, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old Colombian, currently starring for Athletico Paranaense, has topped the Brasileirao scoring charts with a clinical run of goals that has drawn attention from both domestic giants and European clubs.

Earlier in 2026, Flamengo and Corinthians registered their interest in Viveros. Athletico received approaches, including offers near £13million, yet club president Mario Celso Petraglia insisted the player would not leave.

“Every side with money has asked about him,” Petraglia noted, while confirming the board’s reluctance to sell.

More recently, the focus has come from the Premier League.

Aston Villa have made contact and are watching him regularly, sources have confirmed. Sunderland have also sought references on the powerful forward.

Sources suggest Premier League interest could eventually push any fee towards the £25-35 million range that Athletico now expect.

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Aston Villa, Sunderland in the mix to sign Kevin Viveros

Interest extends further afield. Clubs in Saudi Arabia, backed by the Public Investment Fund, and sides in Russia have monitored Viveros throughout the year.

His physical presence, pace and finishing have impressed scouts, particularly after his first senior call-up and debut for Colombia in a friendly against Mexico.

Sources say there were multiple scouts from Europe’s top five leagues present at the game.

Viveros joined Athletico from Atletico Nacional in 2025 and quickly repaid the investment. With a contract running until mid-2028 and talks ongoing over an extension, the Brazilian club remains in a strong negotiating position.

They have already rejected substantial offers and appear content to wait for the right proposal, most likely in the winter or summer window of 2027.

Any new deal, if agreed, will also likely include a release clause.

For now Viveros continues to lead the line for Athletico and Colombia. Whether the next chapter takes him to the Premier League, the Middle East or keeps him in Brazil will depend on the scale of the bids that arrive.

However, the general consensus is that Viveros is made for European football and will end up there soon.

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