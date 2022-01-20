Kortney Hause has ended speculation over his Aston Villa future by signing a new contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

Hause has been linked with a move away from Villa Park in recent weeks. Even as far back as the summer, there were claims that West Ham had put him on their shortlist.

Such speculation only increased when it became clear in the winter that the Hammers need to sign new defenders. Injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma highlighted the issue. Although, the latter is nearing a return.

Some outlets suggested Villa would sanction Hause’s departure to their fellow Premier League side. However, those claims will have been wide of the mark.

Instead, Villa have tied down the 26-year-old to a new, three-and-a-half-year contract.

Hause told VillaTV: “I’m over the moon. It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.

“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much they wanted to bring me to the club.

“So from the first day I signed, I’ve felt loved and wanted and to extend for another three-and-a-half years, I’m very, very happy. I’m delighted.”

Hause initially joined Villa from Wolves in 2019 on loan. He helped them win promotion to the Premier League and has stayed at that level ever since.

The centre-back made 24 appearances in all competitions in his first full season with the club, before just 10 last term. But this season so far, he has eight games under his belt.

Villa recently lost fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe. His loan from Manchester United was cancelled in favour of one to Napoli.

Therefore, retaining Hause is a boost for their squad depth at the back. They can also call upon Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.

Hause has scored three goals for the club in total, including one this season. That was the winner against Man Utd in September.

There were also suggestions he was a target for relegation-threatened Watford, as well as European challengers West Ham. However, his future will be in the claret-and-blue shirt of Villa instead.

Villa defender linked with Newcastle

Although Hause’s future is now secure, Villa could lose a different member of their backline.

90min state that Newcastle have ‘enquired’ about left-back Matt Targett. He ‘may be available’ following Lucas Digne’s arrival.

Digne joined the club from Everton after a fall-out with now-ex-coach Rafael Benitez. Steven Gerrard sensed an opportunity to take him and completed the deal. As such, he is now the first-choice over Targett.

However, Targett is a popular figure at Villa Park after scooping the Players’ Player of the Season award last year.

Relegation to the bench may be a bitter pill to swallow. Though, any exit would likely require Targett to actively push for a move.

Nonetheless, Newcastle have the financial capability to match any demands Villa make. And if Targett doesn’t take kindly to his demotion, Newcastle appear ready to pounce.

