Aston Villa are closely monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the German international could be on the move as early as January.

The 29-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the 25/26 season, potentially allowing him to walk away for free next summer and explore lucrative opportunities elsewhere.

Brandt has been a standout performer for Dortmund this campaign, contributing goals and assists in both domestic and European competitions.

His versatility across the attacking midfield and wide roles has made him indispensable under coach Niko Kovac. Despite this, Dortmund are pushing for a two-year extension to secure his future and avoid losing him without a fee.

Negotiations remain ongoing, but Brandt is open to testing himself in a new environment.

Premier League clubs, led by Villa, see Brandt as an ideal fit for their ambitions. Unai Emery’s side, currently pushing for European qualification, view the former Bayer Leverkusen star as a creative upgrade in midfield.

His technical ability, vision, and experience in high-pressure games align with Villa’s evolving project at Villa Park. A January move could see Dortmund demand a modest fee to avoid a free exit, while a pre-contract agreement in January would allow Brandt to join Villa – or another suitor- in the summer.

Aston Villa on pole to sign Borussia Dortmund star

Brandt’s international pedigree adds further appeal. With 48 caps for Germany, he brings proven quality at the highest level.

The lure of the English topflight, coupled with Villa’s upward trajectory under Emery, presents a compelling case.

Rivals in Serie A and La Liga are also watching developments closely, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Dortmund’s willingness to extend reflects Brandt’s importance, but his desire for a fresh challenge could tip the scales.

As the transfer window approaches, Villa’s proactive scouting positions them favourably.

Whether Brandt stays in yellow and black or trades Signal Iduna Park for Birmingham remains one of the winter’s intriguing subplots.

Brandt could face competition for a starting spot in attacking midfield from Morgan Rogers should he move to Villa.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on November 3 that Rogers was set to sign a contract extension with the Villans, and that has now been officially confirmed by the club.

But the benefit of having both Brandt and Rogers would be that they are both versatile. They can each play as wingers or in the No 10 role, and actually could form an effective partnership for creating and scoring goals.

