Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on the situation of Jack Grealish at Manchester City and are considering a swoop for their former player, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

We understand Villa are keen to re-sign their former winger on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy the midfielder to be attached to the deal.

The Midlands club would offer Grealish the opportunity to be a key player once again after he faded into the background through the last campaign at Man City.

Grealish played just 90 minutes of the final seven league matches for Manchester City last season and found himself becoming a bit part player for Pep Guardiola.

While he enjoyed a fairly prominent role through the Champions League campaign, Grealish found his Premier League opportunities limited as he went head-to-head with Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku for a starting place on the left wing.

That slide also contributed towards him losing his place in the England squad.

Villa have a Champions League campaign to look forward to this season and could offer Grealish a great platform to make his push for a return to the England fold.

There are some questions about how he would fit back into an Villa team that has moved on from the winger quite well, especially given that he isn’t the most versatile player on the market at the moment.

Unai Emery has also signed three new wingers already this summer in Lewis Dobbin, Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Villa want him on a loan-to-buy move which likely indicates that they also aren’t entirely convinced that he is the man to deliver them continued progress as a team.

Jack Grealish motivated by England snub

Grealish has identified being snubbed for England’s Euro 2024 squad as a low point for him and a motivation to get back to his best.

The winger put in an impressive display for Man City during their friendly clash with Barcelona this week suggesting he wants to fight for his place at club and interantional level.

“When you are on your holidays, every time you turn on the phone or the TV you just see it [the tournament], so it was hard not to see,” Grealish told the press after the match.

“I’ll be honest, football-wise it was the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with in terms of my own career.

“I was absolutely heartbroken. For myself now moving forward, I have to just try and use that as motivation going into this season.

“I felt I should have been in the [England] squad,” added Grealish, who was speaking on City’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“I feel like I offer something different to players in the England squad.

“But it is what it is.

“As I said, it was the hardest moment for me as a footballer. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career.”

