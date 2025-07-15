There's confidence at Aston Villa that Unai Emery will land a Liverpool star

Aston Villa have emerged as strong contenders to sign versatile Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, with sources indicating they’ve initiated contact to secure his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 22-year-old, known for his creativity and work rate, has also attracted interest from West Ham United, setting the stage for a potential transfer tussle in the Premier League.

Despite competition, Villa are confident that Elliott is enthusiastic about joining their ambitious project under Unai Emery, bolstered by their recent seasons competing for European places.

Liverpool, while not actively looking to offload Elliott, are open to offers for the England U21 international as they look to balance their squad and finances.

A transfer fee of around £35million has been mooted by sources, a sum that could tempt the Reds given Elliott’s contract runs until 2027.

However, negotiations are far from straightforward, with interest from European clubs adding complexity to the deal. Elliott’s versatility – he can play as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing – makes him an attractive prospect for clubs both domestically and abroad.

For Villa, signing Elliott would be a statement of intent, adding a dynamic, young talent to their midfield as they prepare for a demanding season in both domestic and European competitions.

His 119 appearances for Liverpool, with 10 goals and 11 assists, showcase his potential to thrive in a system that values high pressing and fluid attacking play, qualities Emery prioritises.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Premier League transfers of all time: Liverpool star Florian Wirtz overtakes Chelsea duo

Graham Potter pushing for Elliott

West Ham, meanwhile, could offer Elliott regular minutes in a squad pushing for a much better campaign this time around under Graham Potter.

Sources say the Hammers are very, very keen and Potter has been pushing for the club to try and land the Englishman.

As discussions progress, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Villa can fend off rivals and finalise a deal. With Elliott’s future hanging in the balance, it’s one that Liverpool and himself are keen to sort out as soon as possible.

Aston Villa round-up: Newcastle tracking Villans star

Newcastle have shown interest in Villa striker Ollie Watkins, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

He’s an alternative to Hugo Ekitike, although progress is being made towards his signing, so the Magpies may not need to fork out a huge sum for Watkins.

Watkins has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United of late.

It is frequently suggested that the striker would like to head to the Emirates, and that’s again said to be the case if Viktor Gyokeres doesn’t join, though there is positivity regarding the Swede’s signing.

Who’s Villa’s best Prem signing in last decade?