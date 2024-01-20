Aston Villa lodge vastly improved third offer for Emery’s No 1 January target who’s desperate to join

Aston Villa have upped the ante in their quest to sign Middlesbrough attacker, Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa have upped the stakes with their third bid for a Middlesbrough attacker who is desperate to join the Premier League high flyers this month.

Villa currently reside inside the top four and sit just two points off table toppers Liverpool. It’s been a truly remarkable campaign thus far for Unai Emery’s side and many might have expected the club to double down and spend heavily in the winter window.

However, major buys aren’t expected, with Villa instead focussing on signing promising young stars in the early years of their careers. One player who fits that billing is Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers.

The 21-year-old has shone in an attacking midfield role this term, notching six goals and nine assists in 32 matches across all competitions.

Rogers has represented England at five different age groups and has caught the eye of Villa Park chiefs.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Friday that Aston Villa had lodged an official bid for the rangy attacker. TEAMtalk subsequently learned the bid was actually Villa’s second of the month, though both were rejected.

However, Ornstein declared Rogers to be Emery’s number one transfer target for January. That claim has since been backed up by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What’s more, both Ornstein and Romano confirmed Rogers is exceedingly keen to make the step up into the Premier League by joining Villa.

Aston Villa up the ante for Morgan Rogers

Taking to X on Saturday evening, Romano revealed Villa aren’t content to take no for an answer and have thundered in with a third bid.

Romano stressed the new offer is both “improved” and “significant.” While the exact size of the bid wasn’t revealed, the fact it’s larger naturally means it stands a better chance of being accepted by Boro.

Rogers – a right-footer – was previously on the books of Manchester City between 2019-23.

He spent time loaned to Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool, but it’s at Middlesbrough since arriving in a permanent deal last summer where he’s come to the fore.

Elsewhere, Villa have also bid for Iceland international goalkeeper, Hakon Valdimarsson, while Red Star Belgrade’s Kosta Nedeljkovic is on the cusp of joining.

The 18-year-old right-back reportedly underwent a medical with Villa on Friday.

