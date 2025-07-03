Aston Villa are prepared to sell Lucas Digne in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, while Leeds United have learnt how much they need to pay to sign Alex Moreno.

Digne has been on the books of Villa since 2022 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2026. The 31-year-old France international left-back has made 138 appearances for the Villans so far, scoring four goals and giving 17 assists in the process.

The left-back has been a regular in the starting line-up under Villa manager Unai Emery, but he is in line to leave if a deal can be struck as clubs weigh up a £10m move.

TEAMtalk understands that Digne, who turns 32 later this month, is being tracked by Ligue 1 club AS Monaco – who will play in the Champions League next season and have just signed Paul Pogba – along with several clubs in Turkey.

Atletico Madrid retain an interest, but the signing of Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta means that landing Digne is no longer a priority for manager Diego Simeone.

TEAMtalk understands that, along with Digne, fellow left-back Moreno could also leave Villa in the summer transfer window, with Ian Maatsen lined up to become the first choice in that position.

Moreno spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest from Villa and is certain to leave Villa Park for good this summer.

Forest will not turn that loan agreement into a permanent deal, with Villa’s £12m signing from Real Betis in 2023 available to leave for less than half of that sum as he enters the final year of his contract.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Leeds are among the clubs watching developments, with Junior Firpo leaving Daniel Farke’s side despite playing a major role in the club’s automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Moreno, at this stage, favours a return to LaLiga, with clubs in Spain alerted to his availability and his £5m asking price.

During his loan spell at Forest last season, Moreno made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League, providing one assist in the process.

READ NEXT 👉 Man Utd make contact for award-winning Ligue 1 star with Aston Villa ace also eyed

Latest Aston Villa news: Man Utd raid, Chelsea eye £40m star

A report has claimed that Manchester United want to sign a top Villa star and are stepping up their pursuit of him in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have joined Man Utd in the race for one of Villa’s most-decorated players, with sources telling TEAMtalk that he is available for £40million.

Amid interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Liverpool have been told to raid Villa for their star defender.

POLL: Of the current Aston Villa squad, who was the best value for money signing?