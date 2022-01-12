There is one obstacle left for Aston Villa after they reportedly agreed a fee with Everton for the capture of Lucas Digne.

The left-back has been at Goodison Park since August 2018, following his £20million switch from Barcelona. Digne has gone on to make 127 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and notching 20 assists.

But the Frenchman’s time at Everton is coming to an end following a disagreement with manager Rafa Benitez.

Chelsea soon became the frontrunners to land him this month, but a transfer to Villa is now on the cards.

Steven Gerrard’s side agreed personal terms with Digne on Monday, as per talkSPORT. They claim he is ready to pen a long-term contract at Villa Park.

Gerrard made a hint over Digne the following day, claiming his team are ‘working hard’ to secure their targets.

Sky Sports now provide a big update. They claim Villa and Everton have agreed a £25m fee over the defender.

It will see Everton earn a small profit on Digne, while also giving the 28-year-old the move he clearly desires.

Anwar El Ghazi wanted by Everton after Lucas Digne transfer Aston Villa are likely to get some of the Lucas Digne money back as they look for offload Anwar El Ghazi to Everton

There is one small obstacle now facing the star and Villa – a medical. That will happen on Wednesday afternoon, according to the report, and is unlikely to be a problem.

Digne hasn’t missed a Premier League match due to injury since an ankle problem back in November 2020, which lasted until January 2021.

The transfer will see Gerrard tick off one of his January plans. He wants a new left-back to rival Matt Targett, even though the Englishman has been a reliable performer for Villa in the top flight.

Villa’s transfer window is becoming an impressive one. They have already brought in Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona, and could yet add Marseille striker Bamba Dieng to their ranks.

Lucas Digne move sees Villa cool interest in star

Digne’s arrival will see the Villans cool their interest in Scotland ace Aaron Hickey.

The 19-year-old full-back is shining for Bologna in Serie A. His form has even seen him called a ‘young Gareth Bale’.

Villa had been keeping track on his progress, but West Ham are now set to swoop in.

One Hammers inside said: “I think [David] Moyes is looking to get someone a bit younger with a bit more to prove, and someone who more fits the bill.

“So this Scottish left-back at Bologna… he’s a very good player with a lot of potential.”

Hickey spent time in Celtic and Hearts’ academies before joining Bologna for £1.5m in September 2020.

READ MORE: Everton close in on £15m Aston Villa raid as footnote to Lucas Digne deal