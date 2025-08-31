Lucas Paqueta is trying to force a transfer, but West Ham are attempting to convince him he should stay at the club, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Aston Villa‘s interest, combined with West Ham’s bad start to the season and a perceived lack of faith in the management set-up, has led to Paqueta telling the club he wants to leave.

West Ham have been wanting around £60million for Paqueta if he was to leave this summer and, at the moment, Villa are believed to be more than £10m short of that figure – reported at £47million currently.

Official messages coming out of West Ham insist they do not want to sell him at all now, though. The player has had his head turned but there are attempts underway to convince him that things are going to get better at the club as they plan big changes.

The Hammers are still looking at new players in the transfer market – and have also begun considering potential successors to Graham Potter after defeats in each of the first three games of the season.

Villa have been considering an initial loan deal for Paqueta – and that is not wholly enticing either from a West Ham perspective.

More Prem clubs in the mix

Tottenham have held an interest in Paqueta, too, but have been made aware West Ham do not want to do business with them, after Mohammad Kudus made a surprise switch to north London earlier in the summer.

Paqueta has also been checked out by two other Premier League clubs, we understand, but is particularly intrigued by Villa and would like to make the switch.

The midfielder has been through a difficult year while being investigated for spot-fixing charges, which he was recently cleared of.

The Hammers stuck by him – and earlier in the window sources were intimating that their support had meant a lot to him, and he was willing to stay for the season.

Now he appears to have had a change of heart but West Ham are trying to stand firm to make sure he does not leave.

Paqueta crucial to West Ham