Luis Suarez has rejected three further offers because he only wants a reunion with Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa, a report has claimed.

Gerrard has had an instant impact in his first transfer window at Villa Park. Indeed, the swoop for former Everton left-back Lucas Digne made headlines as an opportunistic deal.

However, the loan deal for Coutinho has grabbed most of the attention. And Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate has enjoyed a blistering start to life back in the Premier League.

Coutinho netted the equaliser on his Villa debut to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, though, Gerrard is planning another shock move for a second former Liverpool colleague.

This time, he wants Suarez, who combined to deadly effect with Gerrard and Coutinho in the 2013/14 season.

In fact, Suarez’s 31 goals in that Premier League campaign almost took the Reds to the title.

The Uruguayan then moved to Barcelona, where he netted 195 goals in 283 games. In 2020, meanwhile, he signed for current employers Atletico Madrid where has also won La Liga.

However, his contract in the Spanish capital runs out at the end of the season. And at 34, it remains unclear if he will renew or seek another new goalscoring challenge.

Romero adds that Suarez has already rejected offers from Brazil from Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Instead, he wants to have another crack at the Premier League, where he netted 69 goals in 110 top-flight games for the Reds.

Villa already have Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins in their ranks as senior strikers. However, the potential of another link-up with Coutinho – after the pair also worked at Barcelona – amid Gerrard as manager could work.

Gerrard makes Suarez feelings clear

Speaking in 2015, Gerrard made clear his feelings over his former team-mate.

He said: “I don’t think anyone ever looks forward to playing against Luis Suarez, he is a fantastic talent and a very dangerous player.

“He is a fantastic team-mate, probably the best player I have played with.

He’s a good guy, a family man away from the pitch, we keep in touch and have supported each other throughout our careers.”

Villa return to action on Saturday when facing Everton in the Premier League.

