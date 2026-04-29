Aston Villa have entered the race for highly-rated France international Maghnes Akliouche, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, amid competition from five Premier League rivals.

The Monaco star is one of the most in-demand young midfielders in Europe, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all long-term admirers.

However, Villa have now joined that list as they plan for a pivotal summer window.

Sources have confirmed that Unai Emery’s side are closely monitoring Akliouche’s situation and are ready to step up their interest if they secure Champions League qualification.

Villa are preparing for significant investment in their squad should they achieve their ambitions, with attacking reinforcements high on the agenda.

There is set to be movement in Villa’s forward areas. The club have decided against pursuing a permanent deal for Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott, while uncertainty surrounds the futures of Leon Bailey and Jadon Sancho.

Additionally, there are lingering questions over Morgan Rogers’ long-term role in the squad, with most of Europe’s elite looking to land the England star.

Despite Villa’s insistence that they are not planning major sales, recruitment plans are well underway, and Akliouche has emerged as a serious target. At 24, he fits the profile of a player entering his peak years while still possessing significant upside.

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Aston Villa join chase for superb Ligue 1 star

Akliouche has developed into one of France’s most exciting midfield prospects during his time at Monaco, showcasing creativity, technical quality and versatility in advanced areas.

He has impressed hugely this season with seven goals and 10 assists across all competitions, operating both as a central attacking midfielder and from the right – making him an ideal positional fit for what Villa are looking for.

He is widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer as interest intensifies across Europe.

The player is also eager to cement his place in Didier Deschamps’s plans ahead of the upcoming World Cup, and a move to the Premier League could further enhance his chances of securing a spot in the France squad.

Villa’s interest adds another layer to what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive battle for Akliouche’s signature, with his next move likely to be one of the standout deals of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham seriously considered a move for Akliouche in January, but should they be relegated to the Championship they will stand little chance of winning the race.

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