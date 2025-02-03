Jamie Carragher has explained why Marcus Rashford is a good signing for Aston Villa after he joined the Villans on loan from Manchester United, with the Sky Sports pundit also giving his verdict on whether or not this is the last chance for the England international forward to succeed at a major club.

While for much of the winter transfer window it looked like Rashford would end up joining Barcelona on a loan deal with the forward even willing to take a pay cut to complete the transfer, it is Villa who have won the signature of the 27-year-old. Unai Emery’s side have secured the services of the forward on loan until the end of the season and have the option to make it permanent for £40million.

Rashford has not been in good form for months, with Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim not even including him in his team for the last 12 games in all competitions.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on Rashford’s loan move to Villa and believes that it would be beneficial for the forward and the Villans.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that with Rashford able to play out wide, he would complement Ollie Watkins and not become a headache for Emery like it was when the former Arsenal manager was trying to keep both the England international striker and Jhon Duran happy.

According to Carragher, Rashford could even play as a number nine when Watkins is injured with Duran having joined Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think it’s a good move for Rashford. There was talk of some of the biggest clubs in Europe buying him – I never saw that.

“But there’s no doubt Aston Villa are one of the biggest clubs in this country and they’ve got a fantastic manager. And Unai Emery does get the best out of players more often than not. So it’s a decent move.

“And it’s a good move for Villa as well. There was always a problem that they had Duran and Watkins as both could only play centre forward. Now and again, Watkins could play wide but it wasn’t his strongest suit. So it was always going to be a problem, one had to go.

“Rashford gives you, as an option, through the middle and on the left. He can play with Watkins. And if Watkins is injured, which it looks like he may be, Rashford can get a go through the middle.

“It gives Emery and the Villa team more options -and there’s also more football for him to play. Because there was no chance he was going to get that at Manchester United.”

Unai Emery backed to get the best out of Marcus Rashford

Villa’s interest in Rashford came to light only in the final days of the transfer window.

Emery personally was keen on a deal for the forward and urged his Villa bosses to reach a loan agreement with Man Utd.

Carragher believes that the former Arsenal boss could get Rashford back to his best.

When asked if it is the last chance saloon for Rashford at the top level, Carragher said: “We say that a lot but footballers always seem to get a second chance.

“Certainly someone who has had the pedigree of Rashford, he’s always shown he has the quality but maybe not often enough.

“Like all managers, Emery will have that ego that he is the manager to unlock that, to get Rashford back to his best.”

