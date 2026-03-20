Aston Villa are primed to launch a summer move for a formidable Serie A centre-back, per reports, and they have reasons to be hopeful that they can complete a transfer as the player eyes a new challenge.

The Villans have enjoyed a fantastic season and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, while they’ve also progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals.

However, Unai Emery’s side have suffered a dip in form recently, highlighting their need for more squad depth if they are to sustain a challenge at the top of the table.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Villa have set their sights on Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, who is also a target for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old, who is actually a product of Real Madrid’s academy, is one of Lazio’s most important players. Gila has made 26 Serie A appearances this term, helping his side to keep 11 clean sheets in the process.

The Italian club are desperate to keep the defender, but with his contract expiring in summer 2027, his future is up in the air.

The report states that Gila has refused to sign a contract extension with Lazio, meaning if they don’t sell him this summer, they risk losing him on a free transfer.

Villa are reportedly poised to take advantage of the situation, and a €30million (£26m / $34.7m) bid ‘would be difficult to ignore’.

Chelsea, however, are said to be keeping tabs on Gila too, and could make a move of their own this summer.

Real Madrid are set to recoup 50% if Lazio sell Gila, due to a release clause in his contract. They could therefore effectively get him for half-price if they do pursue a transfer to re-sign him.

Villa will have to move decisively amid competition, but are said to be firmly in the race for Gila’s signature.

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Latest Aston Villa news: Leeds plot raid / Morgan Rogers latest

Meanwhile, Aston Villa star Emiliano Buendia has been tipped to leave Villa this summer, handing Leeds United a chance to sign their long-term target.

It’s suggested that Villa will need to accept significantly less than the £33million they paid to sign Buendia when selling him. However, a move to Leeds hinges on two factors.

In other news, TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has revealed in an update that Chelsea are serious about signing Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers this summer.

Sources indicate that £100million could be enough to tempt Villa into a very reluctant sale, and the Blues hold the most concrete interest.

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