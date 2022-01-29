Aston Villa are preparing themselves for a bid after a European giant’s interest in Matty Cash reportedly ‘intensified’.

Cash spent time in Nottingham Forest’s academy before gaining promotion to their first team back in July 2016. He went on to make 141 appearances for the Championship club, scoring 13 goals, before leaving in September 2020.

Aston Villa swooped in to sign him for £16million, with the right-back penning a five-year contract in the west Midlands.

Cash is now an important member of the Villans’ first team and has featured 23 times so far this campaign. His only goal came in the 3-0 victory over Everton at Villa Park.

However, the defender is attracting interest from a surprise location. The Sun reported on Friday that Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid had made an initial approach for his services.

They seemingly want to make Cash the replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle in a £12m deal earlier this month.

The report even claims Atletico are willing to pay between £30m-40m for the player.

Matty Cash links backed up

Sky Sports back up those rumours while also providing an update. They state Atletico have been in touch with Cash’s entourage over a transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano.

That comes after Diego Simeone’s team ‘intensified’ their interest in him.

Atleti would be willing to land the Poland international in January, although an offer is more likely to appear this summer.

Sky Sports do not reveal Villa’s stance on the potential exit. Presumably they want to keep Cash around as Steven Gerrard is building an impressive squad at Villa Park.

The manager recently bolstered his defensive options with the capture of Calum Chambers from Arsenal.

Ashley Young told to leave Aston Villa Ashley Young has been told by Gerrard to leave Aston Villa as Watford return on offer

The central defender, who can also operate as a right-back, joined for free after entering the final six months of his Gunners contract.

He becomes the fourth new arrival following deals for Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Robin Olsen.

On the transfer, Chambers said: “It’s a massive club and they’re in a great moment.

“It’s a very exciting place to be and everyone can see that from the outside. Things are happening here and it’s definitely moving in the right direction.

“For me, it was a no-brainer to join a great club. It was the right thing for me to do.”

Players Real Madrid could sign to usher in a new galactico era, including Man Utd and Chelsea stars

Aston Villa man wanted by Conte

Meanwhile, frustrated Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reportedly setting his sights on Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz – and wants to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Spurs’ transfer window has been somewhat of a shambles so far after Adama Traore and Luis Diaz rejected moves to the club.

However, the Daily Mail states there could be some relief just around the corner in the form of Luiz.

The Villa midfielder has just 18 months left on his deal and talks over an extension have so far failed to bear fruit.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard would be loathe to lose the midfielder, who has performed really well since he took charge.

However, the chance to cash in for £32m looks far too good an offer for Villa to refuse. And the bidding war that is set to ensue between Arsenal and Spurs for his services pushing his value higher.

And the Mail claims Villa will use the cash to push forward with their plans to sign Rodrigo Bentancur. Their opening offer, worth £20.6m, has been rejected by Juventus, with Gerrard ready to try again for the Uruguayan.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard wins again with Aston Villa boss instrumental in Newcastle deal outcome