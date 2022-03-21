Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a bumper new contract for defender Matty Cash amid interest from LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old still has three years remaining on his existing deal but Atletico’s alleged interest has spurred Villa into action, as Steven Gerrard looks to keep hold of one of his key men.

The former Nottingham Forest man joined Villa in a £14million deal in 2020. He’s gone on to make 59 appearances for the club, scoring three times and adding six assists.

Cash’s recent form has been outstanding for a Villa side who have lost their two games. However, his head could be turned if Atletico come calling.

That has led to Football Insider claiming that a new deal is very much in the pipeline.

In terms of Atletico’s interest, they lost Kieran Trippier to Newcastle in January and want Cash as his replacement.

Diego Simeone’s men have reportedly sent scouts to watch the Poland international this season in anticipation of a summer swoop.

Luis Suarez wants one more year in Europe with Premier league return possible Luis Suarez to Aston Villa as Atletico Madrid look likely to move on from Suarez this summer

The lure of Champions League football could be a tempting one for Cash. However, Villa are on the rise under Gerrard and are expected to invest in their squad to challenge for European football next season.

West Ham to rival Villa for top Leeds star

Meanwhile, West Ham are set to rival Aston Villa for talismanic Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as they reportedly consider an improved bid for the star.

Phillips has been one of Leeds’ most important players in his time at the club. Indeed, he was instrumental in their ninth-placed Premier League finish on their return to the top flight.

The midfielder has been out of the side for a lengthy period this season, due to a hamstring injury. He has played just 12 league games this term, and the Whites have struggled without him.

During the 15-game period that Phillips has missed to this point, Leeds have lost 10 games. They currently sit 16th in the league.

As well as his influence at Leeds, Phillips established himself as a crucial member of the England side during Euro 2020. The 26-year-old did not miss a game during England’s impressive campaign, that saw them fall agonisingly short in the final.

Given Phillips’ influence in the teams he represents, he’s gained respect from other sides. And those sides now want to prise him away from Elland Road.

Villa to spend big on Phillips

It was recently reported that Aston Villa – who have been linked with the midfielder for some time – were prepared to offer £60million for his services.

West Ham are reportedly set to rival Villa for Phillips. A report from Football Insider states that the Hammers are willing to offer more than £50million, which would be a record transfer for them.

Phillips’ contract is up at Leeds in 2024, and while he seems keen on staying put, there have been no advances in contract negotiations as yet.

As such, the battle between Villa and West Ham could lead to Phillips finally moving on from his boyhood club.

READ MORE: ‘Advanced talks’ with former Aston Villa star ahead of £36million move revealed