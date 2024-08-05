Aston Villa thunder in with offer for Italy star; senior player ‘not comfortable’ under Emery

It could be one in, one out at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have submitted an opening bid as they try to sign experienced Italy international Bryan Cristante, while a Villa Park star is aiming to find a new club this summer, according to reports.

Aston Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in Europe during the current transfer window, as Unai Emery’s squad has been bolstered by a host of arrivals. Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior and Ross Barkley are just some of the players who have joined the club in preparation for the 2024-25 campaign.

To help fund those signings, Villa have sold Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Tim Iroegbunam, Morgan Sanson and Viljami Sinisalo.

But the West Midlands side are not done there are they prepare for a very exciting return to the Champions League.

According to the latest from the Italian press, Villa president of football operations Monchi is a big fan of Cristante, having signed him for Roma.

Monchi and Emery are now eager to bring the defensive midfielder to the Premier League and this has seen Villa launch a €20million (£17.1m) proposal to land him from Roma.

The Italian giants have yet to respond to this offer. However, Villa have a good chance of completing a deal as Roma boss Daniele De Rossi has decided that Cristante is among the players who will be allowed to leave this summer.

The former Atalanta star would be a good addition to Villa’s squad as he can operate in a variety of roles, from central midfield to centre-back.

Aston Villa transfers: Cristante in, Carlos out?

Cristante also has plenty of experience at the highest level, having won 43 caps for the Italy national team and won trophies with both Roma and Benfica.

Although, it must be noted that the 29-year-old is unlikely to walk straight into Villa’s starting eleven due to the other top midfielders who are at Emery’s disposal.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain state that centre-half Diego Carlos is ‘not comfortable’ at Emery’s side and is pushing to leave in the coming weeks.

Carlos has found out that he is no longer a key part of Emery’s plans and he now wants to find a new club where he will start on a weekly basis.

The Brazilian has been the subject of interest from Fulham, AC Milan and Sevilla. The latter club, Sevilla, has pulled out of the race as they cannot afford to sign Carlos.

The 31-year-old remains a solid defender though and it should not take him long to join a new side. His departure will bring in extra funds for Villa to spend, too.

