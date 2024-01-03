Monchi strikes gold as Aston Villa ‘agree’ first January transfer with major deal struck for Serie A winger

Aston Villa are reportedly on the brink of their first signing of the January window with a package ‘verbally agreed’ for the transfer of talented Hellas Verona winger Cyril Ngonge.

The Belgian winger started his career in his homeland, coming through at the famed Club Brugges academy. However, having only made a handful of appearances, Ngonge was soon on the move, joining Jong PSV on loan before being sold to RKC Waalwijk.

From there, Ngonge moved across the Eredivisie to join Groningen, where a fine return of 10 goals from 42 appearances secured him a switch to Italy with Hellas Verona in January 2023.

However, after just a year with the Serie A side, it seems the 23-year-old’s nomadic career is set to see the winger on the move once again.

Indeed, it was reported on Tuesday that Villa were battling Fiorentina to sign the tricky winger, who has five goals and two assists from just 17 appearances so far this season.

Now, though, according to Tuttomercatoweb, it is Villa who have made all the running to sign Ngonge. And, after Monchi’s proposal to sign the star was rubberstamped by coach Unai Emery, it’s now claimed a deal is close to being struck to bring the player to Villa Park.

The Italian publication claims Emery has been desperate to add another attacking option to his mix and ensure Villa’s brilliant start to the season continues. And with the Spaniard hoping to steer Villa to a Champions League place, the club are willing to provide the necessary funds to help make that target a reality.

Now it seems that a first deal of the January window was close to being finalised after it Villa’s bid for Ngonge was agreed by Verona.

Villa offer for Cyril Ngonge is ‘verbally agreed’

Per the report, Villa’s president of football operations Monchi has struck gold after surprisingly seeing his opening offer for the player ‘verbally accepted’.

And it seems that Hellas Verona are happy to move Ngonge on, with Villa’s bid of €10m (£8.7m) accepted by the Serie A strugglers.

The report states Verona have made clear to Ngonge that he is free to open talks over the switch, with the potential transfer now left in the hands of the player to decide upon.

As a result, his representative is reportedly due to hold a round of talks with Monchi to try and agree on personal terms, which are not expected to be a problem.

And if all goes to plan, the winger – who can also operate as a more central attacking midfielder – could arrive in the Midlands in the coming days to undergo medical checks.

Ngonge is now reportedly deciding on that next step but for all intents and purposes, it now seems that a move to Villa Park is on the cards for the former Belgium U19 international.

He will hope the potential move to the Premier League can raise his profile, though competition for places in the Belgian national side is notoriously tough with Red Devils coach Domenico Tedesco having a wealth of options to pick from, including explosive Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku among others.

If Ngonge’s name is a familiar one to English audiences, then they would be right: Ngonge’s father, Michel, spent quite a few seasons of his career in the EFL, and for a short time in the Premier League, turning out for Watford, Huddersfield Town and QPR.

