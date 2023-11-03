Monchi strikes gold as Aston Villa close on first January signing; player ‘keen’ on move with big-money offer imminent

Aston Villa are reportedly nearing their first arrival of the January window with the club’s president of football operations, Monchi, on the cusp of securing the signing of Besiktas star Semih Kilicsoy.

The Villans have made tremendous progress in recent times with the appointment of Unai Emery just over a year ago the catalyst for a serious upturn in fortunes. They finished last season in seventh to secure UEFA Conference League football – a competition that Aston Villa are among the favourites to win.

They are also riding high in the Premier League, currently sat in fifth and tipped up by Jamie Carragher as candidates to finish in the Champions League places if Emery can solve one key issue he’s facing this season.

Clearly Villa need a bigger squad if they are to push the big guns for that place in the top four and maintain their push for European glory.

And with the January window opening for business in just 59 days, Villa are starting to put their plans in place for squad strengthening.

That side of the business very much falls into the lap of Monchi, who during two spells with Sevilla, established himself as one of the best around.

Indeed, his appointment in June 2023 was seen as a real coup for Villa and he was seen as influential in getting deals for both Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres over the line. Both players have added real quality to the Villa ranks this season.

Now Monchi is putting plans in place to get another summer target that eluded him over the line for January.

And according to reports in Turkey, the Villa chief is closing in on the sizeable coup of Besiktas star Kilicsoy.

Semih Kilicsoy says yes to Villa transfer

The teenage star is regarded as one of Turkish football’s brightest prospects with the 18-year-old forward given regular outings in the Black Eagles’ first team.

Villa actually had an offer turned down by the Super Lig club over the summer, and the player has gone on to score one goal in six appearances so far this season.

Now it’s reported that an upgraded bid for Kilicsoy is set to arrive with Besiktas braced to receive an ‘official offer’.

And while it’s not disclosed exactly how much Villa will need to spend, it is believed the Turkish giants are holding out for around €15m (£13.1m) to sell the teenage star.

As a result, it is believed Villa’s latest proposal will ‘satisfy’ Besiktas, while in a further boost to Monchi, it’s reported that Kilicsoy is ‘keen’ to make the jump to the Premier League to further his career.

Kilicsoy, who is a Turkey Under-19 international and who can play across the attack or as a No 10, is contracted to Besiktas until 2025 with an option for another year.

However, they would be unable to turn down a sizeable offer from Villa for their prized young asset, though any move will not be pushed through until after the Besiktas management elections, due to take place in December.

Once those appointments are ratified behind the scenes, though, it is believed the sale of Kilicsoy will quickly be rubberstamped and ensuring Villa get their first January deal over the line ahead of the window officially opening.

