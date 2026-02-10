Nottingham Forest’s star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White could be heading for the exit door this summer, with TEAMtalk sources indicating that Aston Villa are showing a keen interest in the England international and amid fears that their own £100m-rated gem could be lured away.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Forest once again this season, contributing five goals in 22 Premier League appearances so far.

Despite his consistent creativity and leadership, Forest find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 17th in the table after 25 matches with 26 points from seven wins, five draws, and 13 defeats. A goal difference of -13 leaves them just above the relegation zone, heightening the risk of Championship football next season.

Forest secured Gibbs-White’s long-term future last summer by extending his contract until 2028 in what was hailed as a club-record deal, salary-wise.

This came after Tottenham Hotspur triggered a £60million release clause in July 2025, only for the player to commit his future to the City Ground instead. However, that extension has not entirely killed speculation, particularly with ongoing financial pressures and Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) considerations still looming over the club.

Insiders suggest that if Nottingham Forest are relegated at the end of the campaign, interest from several top-flight sides would surge, making Gibbs-White’s departure “almost certain.”

Villa, enjoying a excellent campaign and pushing for European qualification under Unai Emery, view the versatile attacking midfielder as an excellent fit. His ability to create chances, play in multiple roles, and influence games aligns with the club’s ambitions, and sources indicate Villa have been quietly monitoring the situation.

Aston Villa eye £65m move for Morgan Gibbs-White

Other clubs, including Tottenham – who retain admiration despite last summer’s failed bid – could also enter the fray again, as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on January 21.

But Villa’s interest adds another option for Gibbs-White. A significant offer, potentially in the £65-70 million range, might tempt Forest to sell, even if they avoid relegation.

Gibbs-White continues to lead by example on the pitch, but the coming weeks will be crucial.

Important fixtures against fellow strugglers provide an opportunity to pull clear of danger and perhaps silence the rumours. Should results go against them, though, the summer could see Forest’s talisman move on in pursuit of greater security and higher-level football.

Forest face bottom-placed Wolves at Molineux in a crucial match on Wednesday night.

Failure to beat Wolves will see pressure ramp up further on Sean Dyche, whose position at the Tricky Trees is under serious scrutiny, despite only taking charge in October.

Morgan Rogers in demand as £100m transfer speculation swirls

While Aston Villa’s plans this summer will be focused on keeping their most important players at the club, interest has gathered pace in recent days around Morgan Rogers, who is arguably the club’s most influential player.

Indeed, after we exclusively revealed last week that Chelsea were putting plans in place for a spectacular summer raid for the star, potentially preparing to go as high as £100m to secure the England international’s signature, the story has since been picked up by Fabrizio Romano, who admits Rogers’ future will come under the spotlight this summer.

Interestingly, the Italian reporter suggests Tottenham Hotspur are also dreaming of a move for Rogers, labelling him their ideal summer signing to kickstart what they hope will be a more successful period going into next season and beyond.

But Villa’s intentions are, we’re told, aimed at keeping Rogers at the club, while Villa do feel they are protected by his sizeable contract at Villa Park, which runs to summer 2031.

Despite that, interest in Gibbs-White, who started his career with Wolves and comes from Stafford, would make sense in light that he could potentially arrive as a ready-made replacement.

It has also been suggested, by The Athletic, that a sizeable offer for Rogers will severely test Villa’s stance over keeping the player into next season and beyond.

