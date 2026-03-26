Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers is one of Chelsea’s top targets for the summer transfer window, but the 23-year-old has been told it would be a mistake for him to leave.

Rogers has undoubtedly been Villa’s standout performer this season, notching eight goals and five assists in 31 Premier League appearances so far, cementing his spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England team.

The attacking midfielder is a key reason why Unai Emery’s side currently sit fourth in the table and are on track for Champions League qualification.

But Rogers’ fantastic form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an exclusive update last week that Chelsea are ‘preparing a major summer push to sign him.’ Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment and talent, Joe Shields, is a long-time admirer of Rogers’ talents and is leading the Blues’ drive to bring the Villa star to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are indeed ready to accelerate their interest and formalise their pursuit. They are far from alone, with both Arsenal and Liverpool also tracking Rogers closely after his standout performances, though at this stage, their interest is not as advanced as Chelsea’s.

We understand that it would take a new club-record sale figure for Villa to consider letting Rogers go this summer – above the £100million they received from Manchester City for Jack Grealish back in 2021.

However, former England star Chris Waddle, who Rogers has sometimes been compared to, believes the Villa star would be better off staying where he is for at least one more season.

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‘I don’t see any reason’ why Morgan Rogers should leave

Speaking in an interview with FootballTransfers, Waddle heaped praise on Rogers and highlighted his great importance to Villa.

“I’m a big fan of Rogers. His work rate is good as well and he’s always available. He’s played so much football,” Waddle said.

“Every time you see Villa, he’s playing. They rest Ollie Watkins, they rest Jadon Sancho, they rest John McGinn, but he just seems to play every game.

“And I don’t know if that’s going to work out of his favour at the World Cup, as he could be running out of legs by that time.

“He’s signed a new long-term deal, so if people are interested in Morgan Rogers, it’s going to cost them an awful lot of money and he looks very happy and content at Villa.”

Waddle believes that Villa are still on an upward trajectory, and that Rogers has every chance of having success with them, rather than him needing to go elsewhere.

“Villa are still going the right way, they’re still pushing for the Champions League, they’ve got a chance of winning trophies, but as we’ve seen with many clubs over the years, sometimes they may think: ‘We’ve ran out of money, we need more money,’ so they sell their best player,” he added.

“But at the minute, I don’t see any reason why he needs to leave. He’s got a good manager, a great team, he’s playing well and he should be the player behind Harry Kane [for England] for me.”

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