Aston Villa have opened talks with Borussia Monchengladbach over a potential transfer for goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas, with club-to-club contact already established, TEAMtalk understands.

The Europa League champions are understood to be pursuing the 28-year-old German as they look to bolster their options between the sticks ahead of next season.

Nicolas, who stands at an imposing 6ft4in, has emerged as a strong target for Unai Emery’s squad. Sources indicate the player is highly enthusiastic about a move to Villa Park, viewing it as a significant step in his career.

Villa will need to trigger the goalkeeper’s €15million (£13m / $17.5m) release clause in full, as Premier League clubs are not eligible for any negotiated discounts that might apply to domestic or lower-tier suitors.

Despite the fixed fee, the Midlands club consider it strong value for a proven Bundesliga performer.

The Gladbach number one enjoyed an impressive season, starting all 34 Bundesliga matches. He recorded 136 saves and 13 clean sheets while conceding 53 goals, demonstrating consistency and shot-stopping prowess under pressure.

Nicolas has developed steadily at Mönchengladbach since joining in 2016, with loan spells helping refine his game. His commanding presence, distribution, and reflexes have drawn interest from several European clubs, but Villa are currently the furthest ahead in negotiations.

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Villa push to sign Bundesliga stopper amid Martinez uncertainty

For Villa, securing Nicolas would provide reliable cover and competition for established shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, Who’s future is uncertain.

As previously reported, Liverpool have shown tentative interest in Martinez as they prepare for the potential departure of Alisson Becker – though they are fighting to retain their No 1.

The 33-year-old Argentine remains a formidable presence, yet the addition of a younger, ambitious goalkeeper aligns with the clubs strategy of building squad depth for domestic and European commitments.

Emery’s side continue to balance ambition in the Premier League with progress in European competitions, after landing the Europa league trophy the aim is to keep building momentum.

Negotiations to sign Nicolas are at an early stage, but the player’s keenness and the straightforward release clause structure could accelerate proceedings.

Gladbach, who rate Nicolas highly, will hope to retain their first-choice keeper unless the full €15million is met.

They have tried to get him tied to new terms but have had no luck so far, which is largely down to the fact that he is aware of the interest in him.

Should everything progress smoothly, Villa could make Nicolas their first summer signing in what would be a positive start to the transfer window.

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