In a significant shake-up at Aston Villa, Monchi is set to leave his role as president of football operations, marking the end of a brief but eventful tenure, and TEAMtalk can reveal what the former’s exit means for manager Unai Emery.

The 57-year-old Spaniard Monchi, renowned for his shrewd transfer dealings, joined Villa in 2023 after a successful spell at Sevilla, where he had two separate stints bookended by a period at Roma.

His departure comes at a turbulent time for the Midlands outfit, as they grapple with a sluggish beginning to the 2025/26 campaign under Emery.

Villa’s form has been underwhelming, with the team managing just one league goal across their first five matches. This has resulted in three defeats and two draws, leaving them languishing in the lower reaches of the table.

The poor results have amplified frustrations within the club, particularly regarding their transfer activity.

Sources indicate that the ownership, led by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, feels the squad failed to build sufficiently on their 2024 Champions League qualification.

Despite heavy investment, there’s a perception that opportunities in the market were squandered, hindering the club’s ability to “kick on” and compete at the elite level. There is also a feeling that there was a failure to pull the club out of its PSR struggles.

What does Monchi exit mean for Unai Emery?

Monchi’s exit represents a seismic shift in Villa’s power structure. He formed a tight-knit “triangle of power” alongside Emery and director of football operations Damian Vidagany, who together spearheaded the club’s remarkable ascent from mid-table obscurity to European contenders.

The trio’s close collaboration was instrumental in key signings and strategic decisions, making this departure a personal and professional blow for Emery.

The Basque manager, who shares a deep bond with Monchi from their time together at Sevilla, now faces mounting pressure amid the team’s struggles. However, insiders emphasise that Emery’s position remains secure for the immediate future, with no imminent threat to his job.

Looking ahead, the appointment of Monchi’s successor will be pivotal in defining Aston Villa’s trajectory over the next two years.

Emery is expected to play a central role in these discussions, ensuring alignment with his vision for the team.

As Villa seek to steady the ship, this change could either reinvigorate their ambitions or expose deeper underlying issues. Fans will be watching closely as the club navigates this critical juncture.

