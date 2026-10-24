Aston Villa star Matty Cash has raved about Nicolas Jackson after the former Chelsea striker starred against Manchester City at Villa Park, with the Poland international also sharing his thoughts on Zion Suzuki.

Jackson has been a star for Villa since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

Chelsea sold the Senegal international striker to the Villans for £65million.

During his time at Chelsea, Jackson scored 30 goals and gave 12 assists in 81 appearances for the London club.

Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions decided against making the deal permanent in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in 11 matches in all competitions for Villa so far this season.

Two of those goals came in Villa’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jackson found the back of the net first in the sixth minute and added a second on the hour mark.

After the match, Villa right-back Cash spoke highly of Jackson.

Cash told TNT Sports, as relayed by BBC Sport: “Everyone has been really impressed with him.

“His quality is unbelievable, as a striker he wants goals and he’s getting that.”

Jackson himself was over the moon to have scored twice for Villa against Man City.

The former Chelsea striker told BBC MOTD: “Important win.

“We got the win today, fought very well as a team and very happy.

“Just trying to work for the team – try to finish and score goals for the team.

“Very happy with the two goals, and the win is the most important.

“We know they are a very strong team.

“They have some of the best players in the world and its not easy to play against them.

“We tried to play with personality.”

Jackson said about Villa manager Unai Emery: “He has the same passion and hunger for success.

“He believes in me, in everybody and happy to be with him again and hopefully we can achieve things together.”

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Matty Cash praises Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Like Jackson, Zion Suzuki also joined Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Japan international goalkeeper made the switch to Villa Park from Parma for £30m.

Cash said about Suzuki after Villa beat Man City: “He’s brilliant, his first session when he came in, in the possession drill I thought we’d signed a midfielder.

“His vision is unbelievable, he catches crosses really well which as a full-back is a dream.”

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