Aston Villa are preparing to break their transfer record to sign Nicolas Jackson, with the Senegal international emerging as Unai Emery’s leading attacking target – and with “positive discussions” fuelling their belief that a third deal of the summer with Chelsea is there to be done, TEAMtalk understands.

Villa and Chelsea have already done two pieces of business this summer. On Thursday, the loan signing of Alejandro Garnacho became official; the deal included an option to buy next summer, and that came after the record-breaking £117m sale of Morgan Rogers to Stamford Bridge went through earlier in the week.

Now the Midlands club are intensifying their efforts to strike a second major deal of their own from Chelsea in the form of Senegal striker Jackson – and hopes are growing that an agreement can be reached.

Indeed, sources previously revealed that Villa had held extensive discussions with the Stamford Bridge club over the 62-goal striker, and sources have now confirmed those talks are set to accelerate in the coming days as negotiations move into a decisive phase.

Jackson is understood to be open to the move and is keen on the prospect of being reunited with Emery, who handed him his breakthrough at Villarreal before the striker earned his move to the Premier League, where he joined the Blues in a £32m deal – which seemed pricey at the time – back in June 2023.

The pair built a strong relationship during their time together in Spain, with Emery remaining a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old’s qualities.

We understand Villa’s discussions with Jackson’s representatives have been positive, leaving the Midlands club confident on the personal terms side of any potential deal.

Jackson is also keen to secure a permanent move this summer after spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich, and the opportunity to lead Aston Villa’s attack in the Champions League under a manager he knows well is understood to be a huge attraction.

Attention is now turning to negotiations between the two clubs and with talks over what will be a club-record deal for Villa gathering pace…

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Chelsea name their price to Villa for Nicolas Jackson sale

Key for Villa is that Chelsea are willing to do business, though sources insist they will demand a fee in excess of £60million before sanctioning Jackson’s departure.

Such a figure would surpass Villa’s current club-record transfer and underline just how highly Emery rates the Senegal international.

Villa believe Jackson’s pace, movement and familiarity with Emery’s tactical demands make him the ideal addition as they prepare for another campaign involving Champions League football.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Jackson has scored 30 times in 81 appearances.

TEAMtalk understands Villa also discussed Liam Delap during their conversations with Chelsea.

The former England U21s striker is another player available this summer and was mentioned as talks between the clubs developed.

However, sources have confirmed Jackson has always been Villa’s priority, with Emery making it clear he wants to work with the striker again.

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Ollie Watkins sale not impossible – Sources

Should Jackson complete his move to Villa Park, we understand the club would become open to the prospect of Ollie Watkins departing before the window closes.

However, sources are adamant Villa are not actively looking to push the England international out the door.

Watkins remains highly valued by Emery and the club, but his future could naturally come under greater scrutiny if Jackson arrives to spearhead Villa’s attack.

Having already strengthened their attacking options with Garnacho’s arrival, Villa are now focused on landing the centre-forward Emery believes can lead his frontline for the coming seasons.

Negotiations are expected to continue over the coming days, with Villa hopeful an agreement can be reached despite Chelsea’s firm valuation.

Should Chelsea sell Jackson, or indeed Delap, the club has already got their eyes on a successor.

And per reports on Thursday, a £30m-rated Bosnian, branded the ‘heir to Erling Haaland’, is very much on Chelsea’s radar.

The Blues also hope to complete what’s been branded a historic deal by sources in America.