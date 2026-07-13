Aston Villa could lose two stars in quick succession, as Paris Saint-Germain have a league-leading star in their sights, while Manchester United are making progress on signing Youri Tielemans.

The 2025/26 season went down in the Villa history books after Unai Emery led the side to Europa League glory – his fifth success in the competition.

But less than a day after they began to close in on Johan Manzambi, their side now threatens to be broken up – and with a painful double exit now seemingly on the cards.

Midfield man Tielemans is closing in on a move to Manchester United, with a release clause in place, and Lucas Digne might not be far behind him.

Midlands football expert Tom Collomosse reports for The Daily Mail that PSG have the left-back in their sights.

He’s believed to have a release clause in his deal, and while it’s not fully known, it’s suggested it could be below £10million, and PSG could look to trigger it.

Both players were regular starters in the Premier League and Europa League last season, with Villa coming fourth in the table and winning the European competition, so their exits will be felt hard.

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Villa have no say in star exits

For Tielemans, it’s understood that, as part of the free transfer arrangement that brought him to Villa Park at the end of his Leicester contract, the arrangement did contain a release clause. And while they’ve got some good football out of the Belgian, they will be loathe to lose a star whom they did try and offer a new deal to.

Digne has played more games for Villa than he has any club in his career, and he’s been a great servant for the club, so having no say in losing him would hurt.

In the midfield, at least Manzambi is coming through the door, easing the feeling of Tielemans’ departure – though Amadou Onana will also spend a lengthy spell sidelined through injury.

But Digne’s might well hit harder. Not only is he the starting left-back for the club, but with six assists last season, no defender in the Premier League had more.

Digne’s ability to chip in on the front foot has been a big part of his time spent playing under Emery.

Only Morgan Rogers in the Villa side was equal to the French left-back for assists last season, so he’ll be a hard man to replace, both defensively and going forward.

With Ian Maatsen the only other senior left-back in the squad, it feels evident that Villa will look to replace Digne if PSG do land him this summer.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says Youri Tielemans to Man Utd is DONE as ‘medical’ booked after INEOS make ‘formal’ decision on Ederson