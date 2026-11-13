Aston Villa line up move for 9 G/A international winger after Antonio Nusa reveal – report

Aston Villa are believed to have lined up an international winger as an option on the wings amid a reveal on RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa.

Villa continue to look for reinforcements following a resurgence after a slow start to the season. Unai Emery’s side are now 10th in the Premier League – three points off fifth – and sixth in the Champions League.

Emery has started to add real width to his side, with the likes of Alysson, Ibrahim Mbaye and George Hemmings beginning to impress.

Johan Manzambi is also doing a great job on the left flank, and Villa are now being linked with more options out wide.

Turkish-Football reports Villa are interested in signing Fenerbahce’s Oguz Aydin ahead of the January window.

The wide man has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season, and faced the Villans in the Champions League, with Fenerbahce losing 6-0.

Aydin was one of the only members of the Turkish side to come out with any credit, receiving a 7.0 FotMob match rating in a sea of fours and fives.

His strong run this season is said to have caught the eye of Villa, who have lined him up as a contingency option.

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Villa want Antonio Nusa

Indeed, Villa are said to be prioritising RB Leipzig winger Nusa, but are prepared to turn to Aydin should negotiations for their primary target fail.

Elsewhere, it’s suggested Arsenal are the side with most interest in Nusa.

The chances of the winger departing Leipzig in January seem slim, though.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed: “In the January window, I think it’s going to be difficult, because Leipzig already generated a big amount of money last summer with Yan Diomandé. So it was a big sale, same position – winger – obviously a different kind of player, but still a winger.

“And so generating big money to sell Antonio Nusa in the January window would mean to completely, probably, kill the excitement up front for this team. They still have good players, but Nusa obviously is a special one, and so to sell him in January would be complicated; it would take a crazy proposal to change the plan.

“In football, never say never, because even with Diomandé, the original plan from Leipzig in February/March 2026 was, ‘Let’s keep the player, let’s offer a new contract, let me put a clause and sell him in 2027.’ But then it was impossible when these big proposals arrived. So let’s see what’s going to happen there. But in January, I think it’s unlikely.

“The interest around Nusa is growing, and it’s growing a lot, because many top clubs are sending their scouts to follow the boy, and many top clubs are talking with people close to the boy. So there is already movement around Nusa, and I would not be surprised to see something happen in general in 2027. But to say ‘in January,’ at the moment there is still no guarantee at all.”