Championship side Sheffield United have been urged to terminate their loan for Robin Olsen amid rumours of a switch to Aston Villa.

The 53-cap Sweden international joined United on loan from Roma in the summer. He made his debut in September’s 2-2 draw with Preston and appeared in the next 10 league matches.

However, Olsen’s form soon came into question and he lost his starting spot in November. The 32-year-old has been unable to usurp Wes Foderingham since then, with the Englishman keeping four clean sheets in his last five outings.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Olsen has already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa as he looks to leave Bramall Lane. Steven Gerrard is aiming to make him Villa’s fourth signing of the January window.

Former United shot-stopper Paddy Kenny, who made 314 appearances in seven years at the club, thinks it’s time to get rid.

He told Football Insider: “Listen, for me, it’s a no brainer. If he has the chance to go to Villa then fair enough, it’s a good move for them, he’s only here on loan anyway.

I wasn’t impressed by Olsen – Kenny

“I can’t see him getting back in the team and I wasn’t impressed with him when he did play.

“That’s just my opinion. Get him gone and get him off the wage bill and that gives us the chance to get someone else in. That person can actually be of use to us instead of sitting on the bench doing nothing.

“It’s a case of getting rid of a player who isn’t contributing and having the opportunity to bring in a quality player. It just makes sense to me.”

United had been in the mix to sign Scotland centre-back John Souttar from Hearts. But the defender is on the verge of finalising a pre-contract agreement with Rangers, which will see him move to Ibrox this summer.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side face Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon. Villa, meanwhile, host Manchester United at 17:30 on the same day.

Gerrard details Coutinho, Digne plan

Meanwhile, Gerrard has been speaking about when new signings Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne will make their Villa debuts.

“They’re available [against Man Utd]. Philippe’s trained for three days now with no issues,” Gerrard told reporters. “We obviously have to build his match sharpness and match fitness up.

“Lucas is slightly different. He’s been involved in group training for quite some time and he’s been available for Everton before he arrived.

“So, yeah, they’re both available selection with the group and they’re both in a good place. But, obviously, decisions will come off the back of information we’ve had of both players over the last couple of days.”

