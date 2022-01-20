Aston Villa offer ‘catches Luis Suarez eye’ but major stumbling block appears for Gerrard reunion

Aston Villa’s offer to sign Luis Suarez in the January transfer window has ‘caught the star’s eye’, as per a report, although one major stumbling block is in the way.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has already completed one Liverpool reunion this month. Playmaker Philippe Coutinho arrived on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

His transfer has got off to a great start, with the Brazilian hitting a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United last week.

Sources now suggest Suarez could also move to the west Midlands. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, contact has been made between Villa and the striker.

Gerrard has phoned his former Liverpool team-mate to register the Premier League side’s interest.

And 34-year-old Suarez has already rejected offers from Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras as he plots a return to England.

Goal provide an update on the potential switch. They claim the offer has ‘caught Suarez’s eye’, although the deal is under threat.

His current club, Atletico Madrid, have no interest in selling before the window closes on January 31.

Despite the Uruguayan failing to score since November 7, they want to keep him around until the end of the campaign.

Diego Simeone’s side believe he can turn his poor form around. This would be important in helping Atleti get into third place, ahead of Real Betis.

Luis Suarez could still join Villa

A transfer to Villa Park is not completely off the cards, though. According to the report, Suarez is likely to join the Villans once his contract expires in the summer.

That means we could see the infamous goalscorer make a return to the Prem in the 2022-23 season.

Luis Suarez has always been a devastating striker, as demonstrated by his time at Anfield. The player hit 31 goals in just 33 league appearances during 2013-14, as well as notching 17 assists.

He went on to join Barcelona in July 2014, as the Spanish club paid £75million for his services. Suarez’s record for the Blaugrana stands at 195 strikes in 283 matches, helping them to win a host of trophies.

Suarez also helped Atleti to win the La Liga title last term by bagging the winner against Real Valladolid on the final day.

Villa to loan out exciting youngster

Meanwhile, Villa are preparing to loan out starlet Jaden Philogene-Bidace and we understand Stoke City are set to win the race for him.

The 19-year-old midfielder is seen as one of the best prospects in the Premier League. Gerrard had been considering whether to introduce him into his squad for the remainder of the season.

But with Coutinho’s recent arrival, he is now able to consider a loan for the creative teenager.

It is understood Gerrard himself has been studying the options, which are plentiful. Almost every promotion-chasing team in the Championship has registered their interest in taking the player. There were also clubs in Belgium and France keen to take him.

However, we understand that Stoke have emerged as the most likely landing spot, with Gerrard impressed by Michael O’Neill and his plans.

Gerrard also likes O’Neill’s work with a number of younger players. Therefore, he is ready to let one of his prized assets move to the Bet365 Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

