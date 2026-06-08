Aston Villa submit offer for €80m-rated Serie A forward as first summer signing ‘very close’

Aston Villa have reportedly failed with an initial offer to sign a highly-rated Serie A winger this summer, although the club’s first signing of the window is ‘very close’ to completion, according to one journalist.

Unai Emery is expected to be handed a significant warchest to bolster his squad following Champions League qualification, despite the club’s ongoing concerns over complying with the Premier League’s and UEFA’s financial regulations.

Having decided against turning the loans of Man Utd and Liverpool stars Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott into permanent deals, Aston Villa are now in the market for new attacking recruits.

And, according to reports in Italy, they have failed in their first attempt to secure a deal for Como forward Martin Baturina.

Gazzetta dello Sport states that Villa’s offer of at least €50m (£43.2m) was rebuffed by Cesc Fabregas’ side, who are also preparing for European football for the first time in their history.

It’s claimed that Villa put forward a proposal worth between €50m (£43.2m) and €55m (£47.5m) for the Croatia international, who has Bayern Munich among his admirers and has also been linked with Leeds United over the course of the last year.

Nevertheless, Como are said to have no interest in cashing in on the playmaker unless they receive an offer in the region of €80m (£69m) instead.

Baturina is viewed as one of Como’s top performers following their shock Champions League qualification, having scored six goals and laid on three assists in Serie A during 2025/26 campaign.

He could further enhance his reputation at the upcoming World Cup in North America, having been named in the Croatia squad that will take on England in their opening game on June 17.

As to whether Villa are willing to up their offer for the player, given Como’s firm stance, that remains to be seen, but is a situation worth keeping an eye on.

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First Villa summer signing edging closer

While it’s initial disappointment in the chase for Baturina, there’s better news on the hunt for top PSG talent Ibrahim Mbaye.

Talks to bring Mbaye to Villa Park are progressing quickly, and there is growing confidence on the side of the Premier League club that a deal can be finalised.

The versatile Senegal international has emerged as one of the most exciting young wingers in European football, notably becoming PSG’s youngest-ever starter.

Despite scoring three goals and providing two assists in limited starts under Luis Enrique, Mbaye is eager for regular first-team football and a switch to Villa is very much on the cards.

Mbaye’s not the only PSG star being tracked by Emery, though, with goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier also on their radar after losing his starting spot to Matvey Safonov this season.

The pursuit of Chevalier suggests a potential change in goal at Villa Park, with current No.1 Emiliano Martinez widely expected to leave the club.

Indeed, French journalist Romaine CG has confirmed the potential double raid on Emery’s old club, writing on X: “Aston Villa eyeing 2 PSG players for this summer transfer window! – Ibrahim Mbaye is very close to joining the English club. – Lucas Chevalier is on the shortlist of the recent Europa League winners”.

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