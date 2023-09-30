Ollie Watkins dodges Aston Villa contract question after Arsenal, Chelsea target fires in hat-trick

After scoring a hat-trick for Aston Villa in their 6-1 win over Brighton on Saturday, Ollie Watkins said he is letting his football do the talking while speculation lingers about his contract with the club.

Watkins is in the final two years of his contract with Villa, who signed him from Brentford in 2020. In the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, he scored his second hat-trick of the season in a huge win over Brighton.

It followed a week in which reports have claimed he is close to agreeing a longer deal with Villa.

Asked by TNT Sports about those rumours, Watkins replied: “I just try and let my football do the talking. My goal is to score goals and help the team win. What happens off the pitch is separate.”

Thanks to his latest three goals, Villa are now the club Watkins has scored most for during his career. His form has led to links with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, but they might miss out on him.

Instead, the next team Watkins tries to make an impression on could well be his national side, since England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance for his performance against Brighton.

“To be honest, I don’t know when he is here,” Watkins admitted, though. “It is nice when he is but I want to perform and score every game.

“There have been a few times this season when I have been disappointed and there is always a chance to put it right. I am going to enjoy it.”

Emery helping Watkins improve constantly

Furthermore, Unai Emery has now become the coach that Watkins has scored the most goals under. The 27-year-old credits his boss for helping him to develop continually.

Asked about how much he is progressing under Emery, Watkins responded: “Always. If I haven’t scored, he continues keep talking to me and telling me to work hard every day and goals will come.”

Watkins has not yet set a goalscoring target for the current season, though, after netting 16 goals in all competitions last term.

Pressed on his aims, the Torquay-born talent replied: “I’m not sure. Hopefully a lot more. [It is] a great day for me.”

