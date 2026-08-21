Aston Villa name Ollie Watkins sale price as Al-Hilal prep decisive new bid – Exclusive

Al-Hilal are continuing talks with Aston Villa over Ollie Watkins and are ready to increase their offer for the England striker, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The Saudi Pro League giants have already made several approaches for Watkins this summer and TEAMtalk understands they are now prepared to improve on their latest bid of around £38million (€45million) as they look to get a deal done.

Personal terms with Watkins are already in place, as we revealed earlier this week, and the 30-year-old remains ready to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

That is despite Villa offering Watkins a new four-year contract in an effort to convince him to stay at Villa Park.

Sources tell us Villa are looking for around £55million (€65million) for the striker, who has two years remaining on his current contract.

However, sources with knowledge of the negotiations believe a deal worth around £50million (€60million) would likely be enough to convince Villa to sell.

That figure gives Al-Hilal a clear target as they prepare to return with an improved proposal, with talks between the clubs ongoing.

Watkins’ willingness to make the move has been a key factor in the negotiations and has given Al-Hilal confidence that they can complete the transfer if they can bridge the gap on the fee.

Who Aston Villa want to replace Ollie Watkins

Villa, meanwhile, have contingency plans in place should their leading striker leave.

Their long-term target remains Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, with Unai Emery keen on the possibility of being reunited with the forward he worked with at Villarreal.

The Blues are prepared to offload Jackson, 25, though only in a permanent deal. Villa cannot loan Jackson anyway having already loaned one player from the Blues (Alejandro Garnacho).

The Watkins situation therefore remains active, with Al-Hilal determined to keep pushing and increasingly confident that an increased offer could finally bring Villa to the table.

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