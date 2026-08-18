Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins could be on his way to Al-Hilal

Ollie Watkins has agreed terms with Al-Hilal and the Saudi Pro League giants are now ready to open talks with Aston Villa over a deal for the England striker, TEAMtalk can reveal.

TEAMtalk understands Al-Hilal have turned to Watkins after talks over their two leading striker targets, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, failed to produce the breakthrough they wanted.

Kane remains firmly committed to his Bayern Munich future, as we reported earlier today, while Osimhen is not overly keen on leaving Europe at this stage of his career, prompting Al-Hilal to step up their pursuit of Watkins.

The 29-year-old is understood to be receptive to the move and has now reached an agreement in principle on the terms of a potentially huge contract to move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal are now preparing to make contact with Villa as they look to turn that agreement into a transfer, although no fee has yet been agreed between the clubs.

Villa are believed to be open to the prospect of Watkins leaving this summer, particularly if a sizeable offer arrives, and the England international’s willingness to move has given Al-Hilal encouragement.

Watkins has been one of Villa’s leading attacking players since joining from Brentford and remains under contract, meaning Al-Hilal know they will have to negotiate a significant transfer fee.

READ NEXT – Rangers to finalise signing of Aston Villa defender with key clause included in deal

Ollie Watkins emerges as leading target for Al-Hilal

Villa also have a strong relationship with the Saudi Pro League, having completed major sales to the Middle East in recent years, including Moussa Diaby and Jhon Duran.

That existing relationship could help negotiations move quickly if Al-Hilal now make their formal approach for Watkins.

The Saudi club are reshaping their attack and, having already landed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, are moving forward with plans to add further attacking quality.

Al-Hilal want to bring in another wide player as well as a striker and have also been monitoring Manchester City’s Savinho and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto.

However, Watkins has now emerged as their leading realistic striker option and, with personal terms in place, Al-Hilal are ready to begin the next stage of negotiations.

We understand formal talks with Aston Villa are expected to follow as Al-Hilal attempt to complete another major Premier League acquisition.