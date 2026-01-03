Aston Villa ‘making a move’ for £59m Man City forward after Tottenham ‘enquiries’

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who is a target for Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa are interested in bringing Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush to Villa Park in the January transfer window after Tottenham Hotspur made ‘enquiries’ to make him part of Thomas Frank’s side, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Marmoush has been on the books of Man City since January 2025 when he joined from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for £59million (€67.7m, $79.5m). The Egypt international forward signed a contract with the Cityzens until the summer of 2029.

The forward has not had the best of times at the Etihad Stadium so far, scoring nine goals and giving four assists in 40 appearances for Man City.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has handed Marmoush just two starts in the Premier League and only one in the Champions League so far this season.

Marmoush is now playing for Egypt at the African Cup of Nations, but that has not stopped Aston Villa from trying to sign him in the January transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said that Villa are making a move to get a deal done for the 26-year-old forward.

Sources have also told us that Tottenham Hotspur have also made enquiries about Marmoush, but Man City are not receptive to the idea of letting him leave in the middle of the season.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “There are whispers emerging out of Egypt that Aston Villa are making a move for Marmoush.

“The idea is fascinating, and as a club that have tried to bring Rashford and Sancho and Elliott back to life in the Premier League, it is reasonable to imagine that they fancy Marmoush to be next.

“His game time at Man City hasn’t been what he would have hoped, and we have reported that Villa are on the lookout for another player for the front line to give them a better chance of sustaining the form they have shown recently.

“But we have also been told recently, though, that Man City do not want to lose Marmoush.

“That was in connection with Tottenham enquiries about the player – so I cannot imagine they would have too much appetite to let him join Villa, who are an even bigger threat to them this season.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Omar Marmoush ‘an asset for any team’

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 21 that Tottenham were looking at Marmoush as a potential alternative to Antoine Semenyo.

At the time, Tottenham were still in the race for Semenyo, who is now set to join Man City.

That might open the door for a potential exit for Marmoush, who can play as a striker, a number 10 and a winger.

However, Fletcher reported before Christmas that Man City manager Guardiola ‘is expected to resist any departure, valuing Marmoush’s role in squad rotation during a congested fixture list’.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan has urged the forward to stay in the Premier League and believes that he would be good for any side.

Hassan told Asharq when asked about Tottenham’s interest in the Man City forward: “Marmoush would be an asset for any team in the Premier League, and I hope he stays there. He has an agent who will discuss his future with him.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Aston Villa transfer news: Harvey Elliott update, Jadon Sancho future

Meanwhile, a trusted source has revealed whether Harvey Elliott could leave Aston Villa and move to Major League Soccer in the January transfer window.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on the future of Jadon Sancho, who is struggling at Aston Villa following his loan move from Manchester United in the summer of 2025.

And finally, sources have told our Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Aston Villa are keen on an Inter Milan wing-back.