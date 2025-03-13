Aston Villa are keen to sign Marco Asensio permanently from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and sources have revealed the fee required to seal the transfer and with talks over the deal already underway – while news has also come to light if the winger can face his parent club in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Asensio made the switch to Villa Park late in the winter transfer window and has scored an impressive seven goals in eight appearances so far.

The former Real Madrid man bagged a brace against Club Brugge on Wednesday to help fire Villa to the Champions League quarter-finals and Unai Emery is ready to green light his permanent signing.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa are already working on a deal to sign Asensio permanently. PSG are open to a transfer and talks are ongoing.

Sources have informed us that discussions are underway over a transfer worth around £18m. Villa are hoping to land him on the cheap as he will enter the final 12 months of his PSG contract in June.

Asensio is understood to be very happy at Villa and is enjoying working under Emery. Villa’s initial plan was to evaluate his loan period before making a final decision, but his excellent form had sped up the process.

Negotiations are positive between Villa and PSG and the Midlands club are keen to agree a deal as soon as possible to stave off rival interest which could materialise in the summer.

Aston Villa confident of Marco Asensio signing

TEAMtalk sources state that it is likely Villa will strike an agreement to sign Asensio permanently before the summer transfer window opens.

Asensio would also have to agree to the move but all the signs are that he would be happy to stay at Villa – especially if they qualify for European football next term.

The Spanish international has started infrequently so far due to injuries but when he has played he’s stood out and his goal scoring record speaks for itself.

Following Villa’s win over Brugge, Emery was asked whether he wants to sign Asensio permanently.

“We are happy with him. We are protecting him because he is not feeling 100 per cent in the last matches he played,” Emery said.

“Today he was feeling good. He wanted to start the match, but I decided to protect him as well. How he played for 45 minutes was fantastic for us.

“He took the responsibility to do his task like we planned, scoring goals. How he is connecting with other players, keeping possession and getting in good positions is really important for us.

“His skills, it is in my idea structurally and tactically how I want to build the team. One player like him is very important.”

Asensio’s goals have played a vital role in helping Villa reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face his parent club for a place in the last four.

Villa will start second favourites against the crack French side, but their cause has been aided by the fact that Emery will be allowed to select the Spain winger for the tie.

Per the Daily Mail, ‘UEFA rules state clubs cannot apply “any influence whatsoever over the players that another club may (or may not) field in a match”‘ – meaning Villa will be free to select their new dangerman.

Aston Villa loanees have made a big difference

Sources close to Villa have said that the club are incredibly pleased at the impact of their three January loan signings – Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Axel Disasi.

We understand Villa could also sign Rashford permanently. They have a £40m option to buy Rashford as part of their loan agreement with Manchester United.

However, the England forward has made it clear that he wants to take his time and evaluate his options this summer.

Rashford’s £315,000 per week wages, of which Villa are only paying a portion for now, could be a stumbling block to a move. Both parties would have to be 100% certain a deal is on the cards before starting formal negotiations.

There is also a desire from Rashford to try his hand playing abroad and Barcelona are among the clubs who hold interest in him – we will have more exclusive news on this soon.

IN FOCUS: Marco Asensio’s Aston Villa stats so far