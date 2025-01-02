Aston Villa are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential deal for forward Donyell Malen, according to David Ornstein, but TEAMtalk understands the move could yet be funded by a player exit or two.

The 2024/25 season has proven to be demanding for Villa, with the challenge of juggling a successful Premier League and Champions League season severely testing them.

Unai Emery’s side have qualified for the next stage of Europe’s elite club competition but they are ninth in the English top-flight – six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Villa have been looking to bolster their front line since Moussa Diaby’s departure in the summer, despite boasting an impressive strike force of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran.

Now, The Athletic’s Ornstein reports the Villans have bid £14.9m (€18m, $18.6m) plus add-ons for Dortmund’s Malen – but that falls short of the German team’s valuation.

But with funds being tight, our sources state that some player sales may be needed to fund the war chest of Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi.

Two Villa players attracting interest

TEAMtalk transfer expert Fraser Gillan has been told by his Villa sources that the club do not want to spend more than £25m (€30m, $31m) on Malen – who has scored 107 goals in his career – and that talks between Monchi and Dortmund have been ongoing for a week.

Villa are also keeping an eye on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani, with contact being made with the latter’s team.

Benfica defender Antonio Silva is another target but his £82m (€98.7m, $102m) release clause, and the Portuguese side’s refusal to go too much below that price tag, may be a dealbreaker.

If Villa, who have been treading carefully as to not fall afoul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, are to sign Malen, further sales down the road may need to happen.

PSG, Juventus and a host of Premier League sides are interested in Colombian star Duran, who is a high value asset, and defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara is admired by Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

It would take more than £65m (€78.3m, $80.8m) to sign the Frenchman but Villa are keen to keep hold of him and have started early conversations over a new deal.

Aston Villa transfer roundup: Tomori transfer links, Rashford opportunity?

Villa and West Ham are reportedly ready to battle Newcastle United for the signing of AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori.

The centre-back has fallen out of favour at the Italian giants in recent months and with the ex-Chelsea man keen to get back into the England squad, a Premier League move could be on the cards.

Villa were linked with Rashford right towards the end of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United tenure in late October but that has gone cold over time.

But with Emery’s side now chasing Malen, a possible departure for the 25-year-old could lead Dortmund to step up their interest in Rashford.

Finally, Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United look set to fall short in their efforts to recruit playmaker Emi Buendia in January.

Malen’s Dortmund spell by the numbers