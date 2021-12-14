Continental champions provide intriguing exit route for Aston Villa misfit

The next step for Aston Villa outcast Wesley Moraes is becoming clearer after he was linked with a return to his native Brazil by the media in his home country.

Wesley is currently on loan away from Villa, spending the season with Club Brugge. The loan with his former side was supposed to get him back on track after his injury troubles. But he is not getting much gametime in Belgium.

He has started just one league game this season and is yet to score despite four other substitute appearances between league and European duties.

Reports recently claimed Wesley’s spell with Club Brugge could be cut short. Villa will then be making a decision about what happens next in January.

Now, one suggestion has emerged. According to Globo Esporte, Wesley has become a target for Palmeiras back in Brazil.

He has not played in his homeland since he left Itabuna in 2014. In fact, he only ever made one appearance for the semi-professional side. Now, should he head back to South America, he could get his taste of top-flight football there.

Palmeiras are reigning champions of the Copa Libertadores but are still looking to strengthen their squad. Wesley is under consideration as his agents seek to find a solution for him.

The report claims his representatives are working to cut short his loan spell with Club Brugge. It will then be between them and Villa to find something more suitable.

Villa are open to letting their €25m investment find his form back in Brazil. He remains under contract with them until 2024, so there is time for him to prove himself yet – or regain some resale value.

The 25-year-old scored six goals from 26 games during his spell with Villa, which may not be over but looks likely to be interrupted again.

If he was to return to Villa Park, he would be competing mainly with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings for a place up front. His best chances of gametime would seemingly be back in his homeland.

With Palmeiras seemingly exploring a loan deal of their own, though, Wesley’s long-term future will still be a mystery until the summer.

Wesley not only Villa striker set for switch

Behind Watkins and Ings in the pecking order, Villa also have Keinan Davis among the ranks.

However, the 23-year-old has managed just 11 minutes of action in one substitute appearance this season. As such, he too is looking for a new solution.

“To look at, it doesn’t look too good. The minutes I have got have been like eight or nine minutes. But it’s all appearances,” he said recently on The Beautiful Game Podcast. “I know it, the coaches know it and everyone in football knows it [how important it is to play].

“For me, I would say I need a good clean run of games whether that’s at Villa or somewhere else just to get experience and get goals and stuff like that.”

Now, Birmingham Live have reported that Davis is one of the options Nottingham Forest are considering.

They are only four points outside the play-off zone and have rallied since Steve Cooper replaced Chris Hughton at the helm.

He wants to add quality to his ranks in January and is reportedly targeting three players in the upcoming window.

Former Swansea chief Cooper is prioritising a new striker in the new year. The 44-year-old has eyes on Davis, as well as Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun and Norwich City’s Adam Idah.

Only time will tell which forward the second-tier outfit are able to lure to the City Ground. Davis would clearly benefit from a run of games, having stagnated at the club in recent times.

