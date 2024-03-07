‘Perfect club’ Aston Villa backed to secure stars ‘at another level’ by reaching simple goal

Unai Emery can lead Aston Villa to players "at another level" according to Keith Wyness

Former Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has detailed how securing Europa League football could be enough for the club to go shopping for stars “at another level” to who they can currently get.

Villa have been on a very clear upwards trajectory over the past few years. From being in the Championship in 2018/19, they are now playing against Ajax in European competition.

Things have slowly improved since they sprung back into the Premier League through the playoffs of the second tier, after a record-breaking 10-win streak in the second-half of the season.

They struggled in their first season back in the top flight, but confidence has clearly grown, and after another two bottom-half finishes, they came seventh last season – Unai Emery’s first in charge – and are currently fourth.

That they’re five points above fifth-placed Tottenham means if they keep winning, they obviously won’t be caught.

And under Emery, wins have not been hard to come by. The Spaniard has won 32 of his 52 Premier League matches as Villans’ boss, and they’re only two wins below Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City’s tally of 19 in the league this season.

Things on the pitch improving have been helped by Emery’s arrival, but also the arrival of some very good players.

John McGinn is the only survivor of the Championship days at Villa Park (Tyrone Mings was on loan then) and the likes of Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz and Pau Torres have been fantastic additions to the side.

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa, Celtic line up summer offers for Arsenal star Arteta’s put up for sale; asking price revealed

Villa can attract players ‘at another level’

The club’s former CEO, Wyness, believes securing European football can help Villa to secure an even higher quality of player.

“It’s not just the Champions League, even the Europa League would be enough for them to actually avoid breaching PSR,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I think it is key for them and it would make a big difference and allow them to go shopping at another level that they have access to right now.”

Indeed, profit and sustainability hinder some sides, a lot like Villa could afford to sign big players, but not enough revenue coming in means it’s not possible.

But with a lot of revenue being made by securing Champions League football, and not as much, but still a good chunk through the Europa League, those big players might not be very far away.

That is if Villa wanted to sign any huge names – they’re doing very well as they are at the moment, and hardly any of their current assets came from big clubs, but have become fantastic tools for Emery.

Villa have right resources

Wyness also believes that Villa have the resources to succeed as a football club, and their cash-rich owners can give them a boost if they can get to a point where they can spend more freely.

“They’ve certainly done very well this season and I’m very pleased for them – they’re a great club,” he added.

“It’s a perfect club with plenty of resources from owners that have the money to support them and yet they can’t go and spend further to try and make up those positions.”