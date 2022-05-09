Aston Villa are keen to keep Philippe Coutinho on their books for the upcoming season, despite the fee not currently being to their liking.

Coutinho joined Aston Villa in the January transfer window from Barcelona in one of the most exciting arrivals of the window. The Brazil international signed an initial loan deal with an option to buy after the move has concluded.

SportWitness reported on the third of May that Villa had a ‘month to decide’ on the future of Coutinho.

Villa have until the end of May to make up their mind as to whether to pay the current option to buy clause for the Brazilian.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side currently feel reluctant about paying the £34million Barcelona are asking for.

Gerrard’s team also only pay a portion of Coutinho’s wages which has been reported to be an eye-watering sum of £480,000 each week.

Throughout his loan spell, Villa only pay around 25 percent of his wages according to The Telegraph. In order for a deal to go through, Coutinho must lower his wage expectations.

In any case, Marca now reports that Villa still want Coutinho in their team next season and will soon make up their mind about a transfer gamble.

Coutinho’s impact on Villa

Since joining the club in January, Coutinho has appeared 15 times in the Premier League for the Villans. In that time, he has contributed to seven goals and created five big chances so far.

The star made himself a hero on his debut, managing to score and assist after being substituted on. According to Infogol, he has achieved a rating of 7.05 in the Premier League this season.

After his debut, Gerrard said Coutinho needs to “be in a place he feels loved.”

“You don’t lose talent,” said Gerrard to Sky Sports.

“The key thing for Phil is that he needs to be in a place he feels loved and supported, he needs to be smiling.”

Would signing Coutinho be a good move for Villa?

When looking at the impact Coutinho has had on Villa, it’s hard to suggest the Villans shouldn’t sign him.

After losing their star player Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, Gerrard’s team were left with a gap to fill.

They made key signings in the summer acquiring the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey.

The trio however, failed to fill the void left by Grealish and Villa struggled, seeing Dean Smith sacked before January.

Since Gerrard’s arrival, the team have played with much more spirit and seem much more coherent with a playmaker in the middle of the pitch.

The ball usually plays through him and he supplies both Ings and Olly Watkins with the service they need to capitalise on their chances.

Although Marca has said that there’s no new deal for Coutinho in place, Villa are nevertheless pondering the substantial payment.