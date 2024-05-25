Philippe Coutinho offers three-word response as Aston Villa outcast jets in to finalise transfer

Philippe Coutinho has landed in Rio de Janeiro as he prepares to finalise a move back to his boyhood club Vasco da Gama and has hinted that the deal to take him away from Aston Villa is all but done.

Coutinho has flown out to Brazil to put the finishing touches on a free transfer from Aston Villa to Vasco da Gama with his contract with the Birmingham club up at the end of June.

What’s more Aston Villa are reportedly willing to release him from his deal early to allow him to complete the move to Brazil immediately.

The Brazilian domestic season is only a handful of games into the current campaign and their official transfer window only opens on 10 July.

Should Coutinho become a free agent he will be able to sign for Vasco da Gama before the window opens in July.

Coutinho addressed the waiting media upon landing in Brazil and was in good spirits as he suggested that ‘everyone already knows’ what his plans are for his future.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona star has also received an offer from Belo Horizonte-based club Cruzeiro but is understood to be fixated on a return to Rio and his former club Vasco da Gama.

Coutinho returns to give Vasco da Gama much-needed boost

Coutinhos’ return would be a great boost to the club who have fallen away from the heights they had grown accustomed to after suffering through relegation and a battle to return to the top-flight.

Vasco have made an inauspicious start to their current campaign as they bid to win the Brazilian top-flight title for the fifth time and first since the year 2000.

Since that last title win, Vasco have given up ground on rivals Sao Paulo, Flamengo and Corinthians who have all overtaken the 125-year-old club when it comes to Brazilian championships in the intervening years as they all try to haul in Palmeiras and Santos as the country’s most succesful teams.

Despite being constantly raided for talent by top leagues, the Brasileirao remains the highest revenue football league in the Americas, and the highest outside of Europe’s “big five” regularly recording $1 billion club revenues.

The league is very competitive and has crowned six different champions in the last ten seasons but Coutinho’s return will be a massive boost to Vasco in their bid to challenge the top clubs.

Coutinho has been willing to take a big pay-cut to make this move a reality which should delight the Vasco faithful.

