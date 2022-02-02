Coutinho opens up on severe ‘difficulty’ after Aston Villa man sees light at end of tunnel

Philippe Coutinho has reflected on how injuries have been to blame for his stagnation in recent years after celebrating his return to the Brazil fold.

Coutinho’s career has not gone to plan since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018. He struggled to justify his nine-figure price tag as he suffered a decline in form. But he will be hoping things pick up again now he has returned to the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder joined Aston Villa on loan in January. The move reunited him with Steven Gerrard, his former captain at Liverpool and now manager.

Another reunion Coutinho has recently been involved in is with his national team. Brazil called him up for the current international break for the first time in more than a year.

He marked his return to the fold with a goal against Paraguay on Monday. Afterwards, he opened up on what it means to him to be back – and why it has been tough in recent years.

Coutinho said, as translated by Sport Witness: “It’s always good to play with the support of the fans, like today. I missed that, it was very nice to play with our fans supporting. This is very important.

“I’ve been getting a lot of beating, and that doesn’t change my essence, nor does the praise change. I know who I am, where I can get to and today I leave here very happy.

“A long time off, I had a difficult, complicated injury. I was called up again, I came back again now, I played, I left at the beginning in the last game. The manager gave me another chance today, we won the game and I’m happy to score in this stadium and with all the Brazilian fans present.

Coutinho confesses to ‘very difficult time’

“I had a very difficult time, I was away from the pitch for nine months, I underwent three surgeries. There are times when you see the difficulty passing, but I had all the support of my family at all times.

“The CBF and all the staff, Dr Rodrigo and Fábio also provided all the help for my recovery.

“Today’s game doesn’t change anything, just like before, it doesn’t either. I want to keep working to evolve. This is a daily dispute. At clubs we have to do our best to be able to come back.”

Coutinho will soon be turning his attention back to his club situation. He has made two appearances for Villa so far – scoring on his debut – and is with them until the end of the season at least. They have the option to buy him from Barcelona should all go to plan.

