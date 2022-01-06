The transfer race to sign Philippe Coutinho has reportedly gone from involving six clubs to just two, amid links with Aston Villa and Arsenal.

The Barcelona star’s future has quickly become one of the major stories of the January transfer window. Following continued struggles since his move to Spain from Liverpool, his transfer has not fully worked out.

And while he enjoyed a loan move to Bayern in the 2019/20 season, he has not been able to fully convince at Barcelona again. As such, he is closing in on another move away.

Reports have claimed that six Premier League clubs want to sign Coutinho on loan until the end of the season. What’s more, Sky Sports News previously revealed that he will agree a move by this weekend.

Aston Villa have had strong links with a move for Coutinho. Indeed, manager Steven Gerrard is a former Liverpool team-mate of the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are supposedly in the race.

According to another update from Sky Sports News, though, only two clubs now remain in the race for Coutinho.

The source does not name the duo involved. However, it adds that the timeline for a deal has sped up and he will now make a decision by Friday afternoon.

Barcelona reportedly want his exit ratified quickly as they look to offload his wages. Still, a report from Spain citing Villa’s interest has claimed to reveal two key obstacles for Gerrard’s side.

Barca want a loan deal to Villa to feature an obligation to buy Coutinho. However, the player’s representatives want to wait and see which other clubs show firm interest.

Coutinho has asked his camp to find him an ambitious club where he can get his career back on track with a prominent role.

Gerrard commented loosely on the speculation on Thursday.

Coutinho claim made by Gerrard

The ex-Liverpool midfielder said of his former team-mate: “He is a wonderful footballer. To share a dressing room and a pitch with Coutinho was an absolute pleasure.

“He was on a level that very few footballers are on with his imagination and creativity.

“His highlight reels are there for all to see. The name speaks for itself.

“I do appreciate his name is out there and he is linked to Aston Villa.

“But he is also linked to five-six other clubs in this league and I am sure there would be a long list of foreign clubs that are linked with Philippe’s services as well.”

Coutinho has made 106 appearances for Barcelona and has 63 caps for Brazil.