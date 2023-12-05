Aston Villa pick top target for position Emery has ordered Monchi to strengthen in January

Unai Emery wants to add a left winger to his squad at Aston Villa, whose main target for the role is Abde Ezzalzouli, according to a report.

Once again, Aston Villa are competing for European qualification this season and are in a healthy position in the Premier League table as the January transfer window approaches.

However, work on their squad is not yet complete, since FootballTransfers has claimed that Emery would like another option on the left-hand side of his attack.

And in that territory, the website claims Aston Villa are mainly focusing on Real Betis star Ez Abde.

Real Betis only signed Abde in the summer from Barcelona. He has scored four goals from 17 appearances for his new club so far.

As the report reminds, Villa previously agreed terms with Abde when he was at Barcelona, but Betis were the ones who crucially agreed a fee with his former club.

It might be even harder for Villa to get the green light from Betis, who do not have a good relationship with Monchi due to his past association with rivals Sevilla.

Besides, Abde is under contract with his current club until 2028. They can probably expect to make a profit on their €7.5m investment, but won’t be thinking about that just yet.

The report does not mention any of the alternatives that Aston Villa might be considering if Abde is out of reach.

Captain John McGinn has been playing in a slightly wider role on the left-hand side of midfield recently, despite normally operating centrally.

There could be more balance to Emery’s system if Villa can find someone who naturally thrives on the left wing.

Although right-footed, Abde likes to cut inside from the left flank and has started most of his games for Betis in that region.

Abde already known to Emery and Monchi

The Morocco international has spent his entire club career in the Spanish system so far, enjoying spells with Hercules, Barcelona, Osasuna and Betis.

Emery was managing in his native country for Villarreal before he got the Villa job and Monchi was also working in Spain with Sevilla, so both will have been aware of Abde to some degree.

For example, he started for Barcelona in a 3-1 win over Emery’s Villarreal in November 2021 and in a 1-1 draw with Sevilla the following month.

The season after, Abde came on for Osasuna in a 2-0 loss to Villarreal, which was one of Emery’s last games before moving to Villa.

If all goes to plan, they could link up at Villa Park, but it does not seem likely to be imminent.

