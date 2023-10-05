Aston Villa plan January return for recovering target they almost signed in the summer

Aston Villa could make another attempt at signing Marcos Acuna from Sevilla if he is fit and in form by January, according to reports in Spain.

Acuna was close to joining Villa in the summer until an injury scuppered his hopes of coming to the Premier League. Now, he is back in action and it could lead to Villa trying to take him again at the next opportunity.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the idea of Villa signing Acuna remains an appealing one for both clubs involved – and something Unai Emery’s side are strongly considering.

As long as he is in good shape by January, Villa might make another move for Acuna, which wouldn’t be too much of a problem for Sevilla either, since the Spanish side are still aiming to raise funds from player sales and they have been satisfied with summer signing Adria Pedrosa in the same position.

Acuna is only under contract with the Europa League champions until 2025, which means there will only be 18 months remaining on his deal when January comes around.

Aston Villa thought about moving Lucas Digne on from the left-back position in the summer, but he stayed put. A revived move for Acuna could potentially have repercussions on that front too.

Alex Moreno is the other left-back at Emery’s disposal, although he is currently injured with a hamstring problem. Furthermore, he – like Digne – is 30, which might mean Villa need to think about the long-term in the department soon.

Admittedly, Acuna is even older at the age of 31. But he could bring his own experience to Villa Park while work continues on finding the ideal candidate to be the regular starter there for years to come.

Acuna has made more than 120 appearances for Sevilla since joining the club from Sporting CP in September 2020, when he was signed by current Villa sporting director Monchi. He has also been capped more than 50 times by the Argentina national team and was part of their squad – alongside Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez – that won the World Cup in December 2022.

