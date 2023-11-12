Aston Villa man risks Emery wrath, with poor attitude making him a ‘handful’ for coaches – report

Aston Villa centre-forward Jhon Duran could end up being sold by the club in January, with a report claiming him to be at odds with manager Unai Emery.

Villa spent £18million when signing Duran from MLS outfit Chicago Fire in January. The West Midlands side were convinced to land Duran after he notched eight goals and six assists in 28 matches for Chicago Fire.

Despite the 19-year-old having great potential, he has not been able to make a significant impact in England so far.

In the second half of last season, he made 12 substitute appearances, but they lasted just 124 minutes in total. Duran was also unable to find the back of the net.

So far this term, Duran has netted four goals in 12 games, which includes Premier League strikes in August and September. But he remains firmly behind Ollie Watkins in the Villa pecking order, and has also seen his game time reduce in the league in recent weeks.

After Duran was left out of Emery’s squad for the 4-1 victory over West Ham United, reports claimed that he was ‘in dispute’ with Villa over his situation.

The Colombian has since been left out of the Villa squad for their games against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, while he also did not manage to get off the bench in the 3-1 win against Fulham earlier on Sunday.

According to Football Insider, the situation between Duran and Villa is deteriorating. Duran has become a ‘handful’ for Emery and his coaching staff due to his poor attitude in training.

Jhon Duran causing problems at Aston Villa

Emery has repeatedly called out the attacker for his actions, but the report claims he is continuing with his disruptive behaviour.

Duran clearly feels he should be getting more opportunities to potentially usurp Watkins as Villa’s first-choice striker. However, Watkins is in great form and he netted his 11th goal of the season against Fulham, while Duran is going about it the wrong way if he is looking to impress his manager.

With Emery doing a brilliant job at Villa, it is unlikely Duran will be able to shine under a new manager at Villa Park any time soon. As such, it seems the teenager will have to push for a January transfer to reignite his career elsewhere.

