Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi after Tyrone Mings appeared to pick up another serious injury on Sunday.

Mings, 31, was seen leaving the field of play in tears after suffering another knee injury in Villa’s 1-1 draw to West Ham, indicating he could face another lengthy period on the sidelines.

This comes after the England international sustained anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee in August 2023, which took him 445 days to recover from. Mings is set to have a scan on his latest injury and it is currently unclear how long he’ll be sidelined for.

According to Football Insider, Villa are ‘exploring a move’ to sign Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi on loan and could complete a deal before the window closes.

Even before Mings’ latest setback, it’s claimed that Unai Emery wanted to sign a new defender to fill the void left by Diego Carlos, who has joined Fenerbahce for an £8.5m fee.

Disasi, 26, is down the pecking order at Chelsea and Villa ‘could offer him some regular game time for the remainder of this season.’

The report claims that Chelsea ‘could consider’ sending Disasi out on loan. Villa are yet to hold talks over a deal but are said to be considering a move.

READ MORE: Chelsea could put Garnacho transfer on ice as talks scheduled for alternative winger signing

Chelsea are willing to offload Disasi this month – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs reported on Friday that Disasi is one of five Chelsea players Enzo Maresca could allow to leave before the transfer window closes.

Disasi has played infrequently under Maresca – starting just four Premier League games so far this season – and doesn’t fit the manager’s system as well as other Chelsea players in his position.

However, we understand that Chelsea’s preference would be to sell Disasi permanently, rather than loan him out.

The Blues want to recoup what they paid for Disasi in 2023 and will therefore demand around £40million for his sale.

Whether Villa could convince Chelsea to loan Disasi remains to be seen. The London side may be reluctant to agree to it, as Villa, like them, are fighting to secure European football for next season and considered direct rivals.

Juventus made an initial enquiry for Disasi but a move to Turin looks unlikely now that Renato Veiga is heading there instead and will be playing at centre-back.

Disasi’s former club, Monaco, are keen on a reunion with the defender but it’s unclear at this stage whether he would like to go back. Chelsea haven’t received any contact from Monaco either to date.

DON’T MISS: Garnacho to Chelsea: Three reasons for Man Utd to keep, three to sell as controversial transfer assessed

Aston Villa transfer quiz: Higher or lower?