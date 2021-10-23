Pundit reveals huge Aston Villa system problem that’s hindering stars

Jamie Carragher revealed on Friday night that Aston Villa’s formation is a problem, and may be hindering stars from reaching their potential.

Villa were battered by Arsenal on Friday night, conceding two goals in a first half in which they played a 3-5-2 formation. Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher feels that formation is a hinderance to the side, he said on Sky Sports.

The Villans started the game with Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins as the two strikers. Indeed, they have employed that system often since singing Ings from Southampton in the summer.

Though Carragher feels that could be hindering the side.

“What the front two have done is make Dean Smith change his formation,” he said.

“For so long last season it was 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, and now they’re a back three team. That is a complete change, that is what happens when you bring in another quality striker like Danny Ings when you already have Watkins.”

Watkins played striker alone for much of last season, and scored 14 league goals. He now seems to be struggling in a new system, as are many of the side, Carragher feels.

“Now, he [Dean Smith] has mentioned the goals that they’ve got but sometimes it’s not just about goals and how they affect the rest of the team and how they’re improving from last season,” he said.

Indeed, at half-time Villa changed to a 4-3-3 formation, and immediately looked more positive. The addition of Leon Bailey on the right, and Watkins being moved to the left seemed to benefit the side.

It should certainly be a consideration for Dean Smith to scrap the back three and return to his old formation. Furthermore, the wide players created a lot more when given the freedom.

Indeed, the Villans only goal came as a result of Bailey cutting in from the wing and feeding Jacob Ramsey.

Villa fans fume at poor performance

Villa fans on Twitter made it no secret they were unhappy with the team’s performance.

Matty Cash and Matt Targett received criticism, though it was Ollie Watkins who took the brunt of the criticism.

Watkins’ performance was not up to his usual standard, the forward failed to complete a single dribble. Furthermore, he was booked in the opening stages, after a rash challenge on Gabriel Magalhaes.

“Watkins’ workmate has dropped off massively and you take that away from his game you are left with a distinctly average player” said one fan, via Football Transfer Tavern.

Though the Englishman will be looking to bounce back against West Ham next weekend.

