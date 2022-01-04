Aston Villa told they could fund signing of ‘big player’ by offloading trio of stars

Steven Gerrard has been told that Aston Villa could fund the arrival of a “big player” by allowing three fringe men to leave on loan-to-buy deals.

Former Leeds forward Noel Whelan, speaking to Football Insider, believes that Villa’s current ‘financial situation’ is likely to mean that they will have to offload players first before adding to their squad in January.

Football Insider revealed back in November that Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore, and Trezeguet could be shipped out by Villa in the New Year.

The trio have only made one combined start since Gerrard’s arrival at Villa Park following the sacking of Dean Smith.

And when asked if the three players could be offloaded this month, Whelan said: “It could raise funds, so absolutely.

“Some clubs don’t always have the luxury of keeping these players on big contracts while also going out and buying another big player.

“Sometimes you’ve got to cut one loose if you want to bring another in. That’s just the way of the world with most clubs and their financial situations right now.

“There’s no point keeping players if they’re not in your plans. If you can move them on with loan-to-buy deals and get the wages out of the club, then do that.

“It works both ways, Aston Villa could then use that money to bring players in – perhaps also on a loan-to-buy basis.”

One player who does look certain to leave is Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe.

The defender is expected to have his temporary Villa stay cancelled so that he can complete a switch to Napoli.

Villa striker Wesley on the move

Meanwhile, Aston Villa forward Wesley has reached an agreement to leave the West Midlands, according to a report.

The one-time Brazil international joined Aston Villa from Club Brugge back in July 2019. They put their faith in him by parting with £22.5million to secure his signature.

Wesley enjoyed a bright start in the Premier League, notching four goals in his first eight appearances under then-manager Dean Smith.

But the attacker’s campaign was ended early by an ACL injury against Burnley. He’s barely been in the first team since, spending the first half of the current campaign back on loan at Brugge.

Wesley looks set for another temporary spell away from Villa as Steven Gerrard has no need for him.

The Liverpool legend can rely on Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings up front.

Sport Witness, who cite Brazilian journalist JB Filho, claim Wesley has agreed terms to join Internacional.

He will move back to Brazil on a one-year loan in an attempt to regain his confidence.

According to the report, the transfer will be made official once documents have been shared between Villa and Internacional.

As the club cannot afford his wages, which stand at £35,000 per week, Villa will pay the majority. This shows their desperation in wanting Wesley to get regular game time.

