Aston Villa accelerate pursuit of €50m Lyon playmaker after holding summer talks

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of a top Ligue 1 playmaker, who they actively held ‘talks’ to sign during the summer transfer window.

Despite their sluggish start to the Premier League season, with Villa winning just once and notching six goals in six games, they scored that exact same amount as they demolished Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

That result sees them sit third in the expanded group stage of the competition, after two wins from two and nine goals scored, but it appears that Unai Emery is still searching for more creativity in his side.

And a fresh report from Italy claims the club have maintained an interest in Lyon star Pavel Sulc, after failing with an approach to secure his signature during the summer.

Indeed, news of Villa’s interest in Sulc was exclusively first revealed by our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey way back on 20 February.

Sulc joined Lyon from Viktoria Plzen in August 2025 and chalked up a hugely impressive 15 goals and 10 assists from 42 matches in his maiden campaign for the French side.

The attacking midfielder’s impressive performances caught the attention of Villa and other top European clubs, with Sport Witness reporting back in August that the Premier League side had made contact.

Indeed, Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca confirmed growing interest in the 25-year-old at that time, stating: “We know that Pavel had a great last season and that he’s a player other clubs are watching.”

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Villa still hunting Lyon star Sulc

While Sulc has yet to find the target this season, he still has three assists to his name, and Italian outlet Tutto Juve reports that Villa and Juventus are at the front of the queue for the player ahead of the January window.

The latter had also looked at Sulc over the summer but were not able to convince him with their proposal. Indeed, the report adds that the Serie A giants will have to overcome two major obstacles to secure his services.

One of which is the ‘fierce competition’ from Villa and also Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid, who both continue to show significant interest in the player.

The second is the asking price for a player who remains under contract until 2029 and who Lyon are under no pressure to sell.

Transfermarkt currently values Sulc at €20m, with Lyon only splashing out €7.5m to Viktoria Plzeň just over a year ago. However, Tutto Juve reports that the French side actually value the attacking midfielder at closer to €50m.

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Indeed, Lyon are only willing to do business at around that price point, a figure which will be out of Juve’s range but will not deter the likes of Villa and Atletico as much.

That being said, there is currently no indication that Villa are willing to go that high for a player who is only coming off the back of one good season in a top European league.

One to watch then for January, but probably only if Lyon back down from their asking price.